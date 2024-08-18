MIR will have five new updated training programs.

Director General of Career Planning, Celia Gomez.

The Family and Community Medicine specialty has an updated training program that takes just over two weeks. This is the same path that others will follow immediately. Five medical specialtiesAccording to sources from the Ministry of Health, the next five specialties that will update their training programs are: Intensive medicine, thoracic surgery, cardiac surgery, anesthesia, and nuclear medicine.

Thus, the government body headed by Monica Garcia confirmed that. Medical Writing Thoracic surgery, cardiac surgery and anesthesia are “Close your proposal” In order to modify the training program provided to residents. For its part, nuclear medicine is undergoing a “listening and general information process”, while intensive medicine has already gone through a consultation process last February.

Although the medical specialties mentioned above are the closest to having a reformed training program, the Health Department tells this newspaper that many medical specialties are already working towards this modernization goal. The department’s mission is to modify each of the MIR study plans offered in Spain. Maximum period of two years.



The oldest are the first

Renewing training programs for various specializations in the field of medicine The chronological order will follow.As the Ministry of Health planned. In this way, those with the least recent reforms are the ones that will be modified most quickly.

Specifically, anesthesia, cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, nuclear medicine and intensive care medicine. They haven’t changed their training program in almost 30 years.It was published in 1996, and it is the medical specialization that has maintained its study for the longest period without amendments, despite the issuance of Royal Decree No. 589/2022, effective since July 20, 2022, which is responsible for organizing health sciences specializations, details that these matters must be reviewed every 10 years.

Moreover, representatives of MIR methods with a lower degree of innovation claim that training programs It should be updated as soon as possible. To ensure that professionals have the appropriate knowledge to face the health reality. For example, the Spanish Society of Thoracic Surgery (SECT) points out that its educational plan “has not been updated for decades and is therefore outdated”. In his view, this should include lessons on new surgical techniques, a fundamental competency to improve patient care.

After these specialties, Family and Community Medicine last changed its program in 2005, without taking into account the recent amendment. In the same year, Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Occupational Medicine also did so. A group of the oldest It is complemented by pediatrics, radiation oncology, allergology, endocrinology and nutrition, pediatric surgery and hematology, which were updated in 2006. This should be the next step in the reform process.



The implementation of the training program may be extended.

Despite the speed proposed by the ministerial institution for the renewal of training programs, their final implementation may take a long time. As background, the recently established Family and Community Medicine Unit can be put forward, indicating that accredited teaching units and multidisciplinary units will have Maximum period of three years to adapt to the new document standards. Thus, although this begins to affect residents as of the 2025 MIR call, its effective implementation will not arrive until 2028.

If this scenario is repeated in the following specializations, the training programs will be completed. It won’t be immediate either.Therefore, the population will not benefit 100% from the updates until dates close to 2030 or later.