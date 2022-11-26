Mina (Commons) proposes a mental health plan for the emotional well-being of students in Catalonia

Municipal spokeswoman and congresswoman Joan Mena has proposed strengthening the mental health plan coordinated between the Generalitat and the Ministries of Education and Health to “provide tools and attention to the emotional well-being of students” in Catalonia.

This was stated by Mina, who is also the mayor of Tashkeel Sabadell (Barcelona), this Saturday in his last session of the ‘Sabadell ets tu’ operation, in the civic center of the city’s Creu Alta-Cal Balsach, she informed that it is a statement.

This participatory process aims to collect and define actions in multiple areas that will be integrated into its electoral platform for the May 2023 municipal elections.

Regarding the mental health plan that he proposes, he said that it would be necessary for health workers to contact educational centers to facilitate care for “students who need it most”, because he considers that the current procedures of the City of Sabadell Council in this sense with insufficient

It also asked the municipal government to strengthen the public oral health service that reaches families in vulnerable situations to ensure their care, “as the Barcelona City Council does with a pioneering measure in the state”.