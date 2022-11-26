November 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mina (Commons) proposes a mental health plan for the emotional well-being of students in Catalonia

Mina (Commons) proposes a mental health plan for the emotional well-being of students in Catalonia

Zera Pearson November 26, 2022 1 min read

Municipal spokeswoman and congresswoman Joan Mena has proposed strengthening the mental health plan coordinated between the Generalitat and the Ministries of Education and Health to “provide tools and attention to the emotional well-being of students” in Catalonia.

This was stated by Mina, who is also the mayor of Tashkeel Sabadell (Barcelona), this Saturday in his last session of the ‘Sabadell ets tu’ operation, in the civic center of the city’s Creu Alta-Cal Balsach, she informed that it is a statement.

This participatory process aims to collect and define actions in multiple areas that will be integrated into its electoral platform for the May 2023 municipal elections.

Regarding the mental health plan that he proposes, he said that it would be necessary for health workers to contact educational centers to facilitate care for “students who need it most”, because he considers that the current procedures of the City of Sabadell Council in this sense with insufficient

It also asked the municipal government to strengthen the public oral health service that reaches families in vulnerable situations to ensure their care, “as the Barcelona City Council does with a pioneering measure in the state”.

See also  Advantages of studying the baccalaureate with confirmation of the professional profession

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Teachers take BUAZ Biological Sciences facilities

November 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Tec won second place in the National Student Event for Basic Sciences – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

November 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

PCOS: With the help of reproductive medicine, you can be a mother

November 25, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

Mina (Commons) proposes a mental health plan for the emotional well-being of students in Catalonia

November 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Poland defeated Saudi Arabia with goals from Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and entered Group C in Qatar 2022.

November 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They secretly record Pope Francis during a call with Cardinal Besio, during the trial

November 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Galilea Montijo: From necklines to flirty bikinis, the biker’s most dangerous looks

November 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon