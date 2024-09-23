Milton Morrison promises to provide the country with a “systematic, coordinated and synchronized” traffic signal system.

Milton Morrisonboss National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Introduction)announced on Sunday that the foundation is focusing on “Enhance traffic signal systemFrom the country.

In the coming months, a system that “meets the aspirations” of citizens will be introduced.

“We will provide the country with a good, coordinated and synchronized traffic light system. We already have support from the Transport Commissioner. New York And the director who will come with a group of technicians to put the traffic light system in the Dominican Republic as it should be. We will do it from the intranet, and then we will provide the control center where all the traffic lights will work, which will be managed from the intranet, which should have happened a long time ago.

Morrison highlighted transportation improvement projects, such as the implementation of a train that will connect Santo Domingo to Las Americas Airport. In addition, he mentioned the new metro line in Charismatics And development (Monorail in Santiago).

“You will see that in a few months, in a few years, we will have a train, the Santo Domingo train, so to speak, that will arrive in Airport of the AmericasA new metro line is also being developed in Charismatics He said work would continue on the Santiago Monorail.

“We will also, from Intranet, open two bus lanes soon on Avenida Independencia and in the Duarte corridor in Santiago. These are two of the thirteen that we will develop throughout 2025.

These statements came at the celebration of the beginning of “National Sustainable Mobility Week 2024”

The event, which will take place from September 22 to 29, aims to raise awareness among residents and authorities about the importance of adopting sustainable mobility habits.

Morrison called on citizens to think about the way they travel and join forces to promote change towards more responsible and inclusive modes of transport.