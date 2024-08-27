Millionaires’ Island in Florida, which only a few can enter, is an hour away from Messi’s home.





The exclusive community of Indian Creek Island, located in Biscayne Bay, is known as the “billionaires’ hideaway.” With just 32 properties, the island is home to the likes of Jeff Bezos, Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady, who seek privacy and security in a luxurious setting. Despite its elitist status, this small Miami-Dade County village is open to the public, at least in theory.

The nation

Indian Creek Village is not a gated community in the traditional sense, but rather a community with its own sheriff and police force, ensuring an unparalleled level of security. With high-tech cameras and constant patrols, access is restricted to ensure peace for its residents.

This high level of protection is a critical factor for business owners looking to protect their privacy without giving up the convenience of being minutes away from Miami’s hottest areas.

Originally developed in the 1920s as part of a real estate project, Indian Creek has gained prominence in recent decades with the arrival of celebrities and high-profile businessmen. Over the years, this place has established itself as a symbol of wealth and power, attracting the international elite.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the island has seen a boom in real estate values. Florida’s lack of state taxes and warm weather have brought in new residents, driving up demand and prices for mansions on the island, according to the Miami Herald.

The Island as an Attraction: Is It Accessible?

Although the island is not a closed resort, access to Indian Creek is limited. Those who manage to pass the checkpoint that marks the entrance can only admire the magnificent residences from a distance, as there are no businesses or tourist attractions within the village. However, boat trips allow the curious to come and enjoy a close-up view of the beachfront properties, albeit always under the watchful eye of security cameras.

