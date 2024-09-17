Miley Saw already has a roadmap to destroy education and science in Argentina

Javier MileyThe Argentine President submitted his draft last Monday. State Budget 2025 As anyone at this stage might venture, neither education nor science and technology have a dominant place.

Contrary to the positive social perception of universities, their professors and scholars, the text detailing the economic forecasts implemented by the government aims to Suspension of funding laws that specifically guarantee the development of knowledge activities in ArgentinaThe Mailli government is ready to break regulations vital to the survival of the education and scientific sector, just days after the Senate approved a new funding law for universities by a large majority. The official argument? The need for a “zero deficit” What do you put? “State trap” As justification for all the cuts.

Specifically, Article 27 of the text presented by Meli proposes, “within the framework of the state of public emergency” declared in the Organic Law, to suspend the 2025 fiscal year “in compliance with Article 9 of Law 26206 on National Education and its amendments; with Articles 5, 6 and 7 of Law 27614 on Financing the National System of Science, Technology and Innovation”. What does this change mean specifically?

In a dialogue with Page 12, Daniel Filmus, former Minister of EducationScience and technology, divided: “There are three Education, Science and Technology Financing LawsAll three were suspended due to the budget Miley sent. This is a very serious fact, which means a huge setback.. The 0.2% of the 2005 technical education budget will not be met; the 6% of GDP in the Education Funding Act of 2006 will not be met; and the 0.45% in the Science Funding Act of 2025 will not be met.” Then Filmos adds: “This means that the national science budget will be reduced by 33.5% and the education budget by 45.1%.”Most of the latter is related to university funding and teacher salary incentives that are transferred to the provinces.

But this article included in the project is a crystallization of a situation that is already happening in reality. The following formally asks for permission to stop committing to something that the government does not actually commit to. For example, the law on financing the CyT (science and technology) system stipulates a multi-year increase in the investment that the state must make in this sector. Thus, by 2032, the goal was to reach 1% of GDP. However, at present, The government reduces the legally committed financial appropriations for 2024 (0.39% of GDP).

Roberto SalvarezzaThe current president of the Scientific Research Commission of the Province of Buenos Aires points out that: “If the proposal of the national government is approved, those articles that include the gradual increase in this sector will be left without effect. Ultimately, this is an implicit admission that in 2024 the law will come into force and that current officials are not actually complying with it, as today the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has already destroyed 3% of the $79,000 million it has. He adds: “It is good to remind public officials that they must ensure that the laws are complied with, and that if they do not do so they will be liable to be reported for not fulfilling their duties.”

That way, if the text is approved and becomes law in Congress, they can Violation of laws that were voted on by a large parliamentary majoritySpecifically, it was voted for by a wide range of political parties because it was considered state policy. “We are not facing an adjustment pendulum policy, as neoliberal policies have historically been, but an anarcho-capitalist one,” warns Vilmos. “The approach of the Austrian economic school directly indicates that the state does not have to take responsibility for these areas. We are in danger of destroying education, science and technology.”

The saw of Milei, which during 2024 did not show rationality in distinguishing between sectors, promises to become sharper – and more blind – in the coming year. In fact, their actions are in direct conflict with the aspirations of institutions that, on the contrary, seek to protect the promotion of education and science. At the end of last month, the National Interuniversity Council (CIN), which brings together the deans of all universities in Argentina, presented a list that provides for a total of 7.19 billion pesos to be able to operate in 2025. However, the government proposes to allocate only 3.8 billion to them. The universities have their own law, but they will also have veto power. Will society have its huge march?