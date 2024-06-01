Mike Tyson (sore), had to postpone the fight against Jake Paul

The July 20 boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been postponed due to Tyson’s recent health issue.

the next bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson It was July 20th Delayed.

Tyson A. testified health problem On a flight from Los Angeles to Miami that required medical attention on Sunday. At first, it didn’t seem like this would affect the fight, but that changed after Tyson’s recent visit to the doctor.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals about his recent condition Ulcer outbreaksThe recommendation is that Mike Tyson “Do simple or light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training without restrictions.”

A new date for the fight is expected to be announced on June 7, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas remains the desired venue.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” Mike Tyson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to an ulcer outbreak, my doctor has recommended that I ease up on my training for a few weeks of rest and recovery.” statement. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 90s and I will soon be back to my full training program. Jake Paul, this may buy you some time, but in the end you will end up getting eliminated and eliminated. From boxing forever, I appreciate everyone’s patience and I can’t wait to put on a performance Forgot later in the year.

Tyson vs. Paul was sanctioned as a professional fight scheduled for eight two-minute rounds and contested at heavyweight with 14-ounce gloves. Tyson, 57, has not won a professional boxing match since 2003, but has a shot at victory if he can defeat the YouTuber-turned-boxer. If they enter the ring, the fight will witness the largest age difference in the history of professional boxing: Tyson will turn 58 on June 30, and Paul will turn 27..

The fight will be broadcast live Netflix.

“I fully support postponing the event so that Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Jake Paul said. “My fans know I don’t want confrontation Mike Iron At anything less than his best, but make no mistake: when he steps into the ring with me, I’ll be ready to claim my victory with a thrilling finish. “Paul vs. Tyson will be historic and I promise to give my best in this once-in-a-lifetime bout.”