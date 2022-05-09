May 9, 2022

Michael Stewart wins "Your Face Rings the Bell"

distance Shine in the semi-finals, imitating Celia CruzPuerto Rican singer Michael Stewart stepped up tonight because the winner of Season 2 of Your Face Looks Like Me, the reality show that was looking for the person to embody another famous person, both physically and vocally.

As it happened last week, today the Puerto Rican got a jury made up of Charites, Victor Manuel, Angelica Valle and Eden Muñoz, to award him an award Excellent gradeon this occasion, to imitate Juan Gabriel.

With the $50,000 prize, Michael Stewart will financially support the Ola del Cielo Foundation, which provides skateboard clinics and treatments for children and youth with Down syndrome.

During the past six concerts, Michael Stewart Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Andre 3000 became from Outkast, Samo from Camila, Pitbull and Celia Cruz.

The other contestants on the show are: Christian Daniel, Helen Ochoa, Kika Edgar, Manny Cruz, Ninel Conde, Sherlyn Weiher,

The concert started with a musical participation by the jury and contestants who performed the song “We Will Rock You”.

