Mia, Alejandro Fernandez’s little granddaughter, undergoes surgery: “My fight”

Singer Alex Fernandez And his wife Alexia Hernandez They experienced anxious moments when their daughter, Mia, just two years old, was admitted to hospital for surgery on a hip hernia. Fortunately, the little girl showed incredible courage and successfully recovered, as the singer himself shared on his social networks.

son Alejandro FernandezHe wrote, full of feelings and pride, on his Instagram account: “My love, there are not enough words to describe how proud I am of you. You are my warrior, my prince, and my driving force in life. Although you are young, you have shown a courage that astonishes me and fills me with admiration. Your smile and strength inspire me more every day.

“Today I want to tell you that Mia underwent surgery for a hip hernia that she has been suffering from since she was born. Thank God, everything went well, and now she is recovering like a champ! I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the good wishes and support you have given us. We feel blessed to have so many beautiful people around us. “Mia is perfect and full of energy,” he concluded.

Mia Fernandez successfully recovers from surgery / Photo: Instagram

Alex and his wife spent long hours in the hospital, with their daughter accompanying them throughout the procedure. The initial anxiety about the procedure dissipated when I saw how positively Mia responded to the treatment.

Thus, the proud couple quickly shared photos of little Mia with their followers after the intervention. Her bravery was captured in photos that show the little girl walking down hospital hallways with her favorite stuffed animals.

access royalMarch 17, 2022 in Guadalajara, Jalisco was a dream come true for Alex Fernandez, who has always expressed his desire to become a father. The little girl was born at 9:45 a.m., weighing 3.15 kilograms and measuring 48 centimeters long, and she filled her parents with happiness, as they celebrated the arrival of their “little warrior.”

Nirvana and Mia, daughters of Alex Fernandez and Alexia Hernandez / Instagram

Family happiness continued with the arrival serenity, Who was born on January 7 in Zapopan, Jalisco. Nirvana’s weight reached 3.65 kilograms and his length was 48 centimeters, completing the family and beginning a new phase in the lives of Alex and his wife. Alexia Hernandez.

In a show of joy, Alex shared an emotional clip on his social networks, where Alexia can be seen in hospital, holding Nirvana in her arms. Meanwhile, Mia, excited and curious, approached her little sister, flashing her smiles and sharing this tender moment of family connection. “I met her little sister,” the singer wrote at the bottom of the post, celebrating the bond that was beginning to blossom between the two little girls.