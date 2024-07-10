Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piogo’ Herrera talks about signing ‘Choco’ Lozano for Santos Laguna

2024-07-10



A few days ago it was confirmed that El Catrajo would not continue in Spanish football and would now play in MX League.

Honduran striker Anthony “Choco” Lozano will be announced briefly as a new player in Santos Laguna Mexico.

Territorio Santos Modelo: This is Anthony “Choco” Lozano’s new home in Mexico

The famous Mexican coach Miguel “Piogo” HerreraTalk about this signature. Choco Lozano for him SaintsWhere he praised the Hondurans highly.

“That’s what they say, the truth is they asked me, would I be a good employee for Saints Because he’s a player who’s done things well, he’s been in Europe for a reason; now it’s possible to get there. Mexico “To give it all,” he commented. “Biogo” Herrera In an interview with Oscar Funes on QueFútbol+.

Anthony Lozano Your work visa has already been approved and will arrive. Mexico This Wednesday.

The Honduran will pass his medical tests and sign his contract as a new player for Santos, where according to the Azteca press, he will be the highest paid player in the team.