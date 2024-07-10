Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piogo’ Herrera talks about signing ‘Choco’ Lozano for Santos Laguna

2024-07-10
Honduran striker Anthony “Choco” Lozanowill be announced briefly as a new player in Santos Laguna Mexico.
A few days ago it was confirmed that El Catrajo would not continue in Spanish football and would now play in MX League.
The famous Mexican coach Miguel “Piogo” HerreraTalk about this signature. Choco Lozano for him SaintsWhere he praised the Hondurans highly.
“That’s what they say, the truth is they asked me, would I be a good employee for Saints Because he’s a player who’s done things well, he’s been in Europe for a reason; now it’s possible to get there. Mexico “To give it all,” he commented. “Biogo” Herrera In an interview with Oscar Funes on QueFútbol+.
Anthony Lozano Your work visa has already been approved and will arrive. Mexico This Wednesday.
The Honduran will pass his medical tests and sign his contract as a new player for Santos, where according to the Azteca press, he will be the highest paid player in the team.
Another Mexican figure who pointed out Choco Lozano The former goalkeeper for Santos and the Aztecs, Oswaldo Sanchez.
“He has had a lot of experience in Europe, since he was young he was in a fairly important team in Spain and now he can help them,” he added. Saints Especially in this creative football situation, and not only in Saints But in all Mexican football that has characterized the attacking game. Footballers with quality will be welcomed.
