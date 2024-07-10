July 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piogo’ Herrera talks about signing ‘Choco’ Lozano for Santos Laguna

Cassandra Curtis July 10, 2024 2 min read

2024-07-10

Honduran striker Anthony “Choco” Lozanowill be announced briefly as a new player in Santos Laguna Mexico.

A few days ago it was confirmed that El Catrajo would not continue in Spanish football and would now play in MX League.

Territorio Santos Modelo: This is Anthony “Choco” Lozano’s new home in Mexico

The famous Mexican coach Miguel “Piogo” HerreraTalk about this signature. Choco Lozano for him SaintsWhere he praised the Hondurans highly.

“That’s what they say, the truth is they asked me, would I be a good employee for Saints Because he’s a player who’s done things well, he’s been in Europe for a reason; now it’s possible to get there. Mexico “To give it all,” he commented. “Biogo” Herrera In an interview with Oscar Funes on QueFútbol+.

Anthony Lozano Your work visa has already been approved and will arrive. Mexico This Wednesday.

The Honduran will pass his medical tests and sign his contract as a new player for Santos, where according to the Azteca press, he will be the highest paid player in the team.

This will be the agenda for Choco Lozano in his first hours as a player for Santos in the MX League.

Another Mexican figure who pointed out Choco Lozano The former goalkeeper for Santos and the Aztecs, Oswaldo Sanchez.

“He has had a lot of experience in Europe, since he was young he was in a fairly important team in Spain and now he can help them,” he added. Saints Especially in this creative football situation, and not only in Saints But in all Mexican football that has characterized the attacking game. Footballers with quality will be welcomed.

See also  The Raiders fired Chandler Jones after his arrest on Friday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Uruguay and Colombia squads confirmed for Copa America 2024 semi-finals

July 11, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Security guard injures Spanish figure after France’s elimination, faces final risk

July 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

James Rodriguez could return to Germany and coach Xabi Alonso

July 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Uruguay and Colombia squads confirmed for Copa America 2024 semi-finals

July 11, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Asus ROG 8 Pro | This is the most powerful cell phone in the world: it outperforms the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Smartphone

July 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Swain imposes stay on PREPA bankruptcy case

July 11, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

360 degree video of the human wave that embraced Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez in Barcelona

July 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward