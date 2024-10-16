Messi points out who should win the Ballon d’Or

2024-10-16



Neither Vinicius, nor Haaland, nor Mbappé, nor does he position himself; Lionel Messi He surprised everyone and indicated who should win Golden Ball.

The Argentine, who won it eight times, did not hide his opinion and clearly told the world, “No one deserves it more” than him Lautaro Martinez. These statements come after the 6-0 victory over Bolivia, where Messi He scored a hat-trick and provided two assists, one of them to Martinez himself. “He had a great year, he scored a goal in the final, he was the top scorer in the Copa America; it was great.” He deserves the Ballon d’Or more than anyone else“, I confess.

A few days ago Lionel Scaloni He also asked for Lautaro’s award: “I hope Martinez wins the award Golden BallHe deserves it more than anyone else. If it doesn’t come to him now, I’m sure that satisfaction will come to him later, he explained. season “Toro” Martinez She was so good, she played more than 50 matches between Inter and Argentina, and became the top scorer in the Italian League with 24 goals in 33 matches. Moreover, in America’s Cup He scored 5 goals in 6 matches, the most important of which was in the final against Colombia, which won the Albiceleste the championship twice.

When is the Ballon d’Or awarded?

The organizers of the Ballon d’Or announced that the 2024 edition of the award will be held in October 28. The venue for the ceremony will be the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, and according to information, this year’s edition will have two new awards.

