January 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mental Health and Wellbeing at Work, Heroes of the Day…

Zera Pearson January 24, 2023 2 min read

ALMERÍA- On Thursday January 26, the Business Confederation of the Province of Almería, Asímbal, will celebrate the Prevention of Occupational Risks “Mental Health and Wellbeing at Work” conference focused on the prevention of psychosocial risks in the work environment.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Asempal Headquarters, (Avda. Cabo de Gata nº 29, 1st floor), and will be opened by the President of the Federation, José Cano García, and the Regional Delegate for Employment, Business and Self-Employment, Amós García Hueso.

The conference will feature a presentation by Miguel Ángel Mañas Rodríguez, Professor of Social and Organizational Psychology at UAL, who will analyze, through a practical approach, the attitudes and skills needed to reduce psychosocial risks. Anxiety, depression, job satisfaction, motivation, burnout syndrome, work stress, and preventive measures to improve emotional and psychosocial quality at work, among other aspects, will be addressed.

To do this, it will use the ‘learning by doing’ methodology, with discussions, real-world cases, group dynamics and role-plays, among others, facilitating the attendees’ practical application of the contents in their daily lives, whether on an individual, group or organizational level.

This information session organized by the Federation was included in the project “Technical Assistance for Preventive Culture for Small and Medium Enterprises”, promoted by Asempal and funded by the Andalusian Institute for the Prevention of Occupational Risks (IAPRL) of the Council of Andalusia.

Through this project, Asempal has implemented a series of actions that include both advice and technical assistance, resolving queries derived from the practical and physical application of preventive measures, as well as conducting face-to-face information sessions. The conference is free, pre-registration is required https://empresariosalmeria.es/asempal-jornada-prl-salud-mental-y-bienestar-en-el-trabajo-26-de-enero-930h/

See also  Conclusion of the Science and Technology Program in Schools and Municipal Gardens 2022> Municipality of Cordoba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

UNESCO Deputy Director for Social and Human Sciences starts a visit to Cuba – Radio Relog, the Cuban time and news station

January 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Why Artz is the ally of sports and wellness enthusiasts

January 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

VRAC and science continue to lead with Burgos in a state of beauty

January 23, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Mental Health and Wellbeing at Work, Heroes of the Day…

January 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alvaro Morales and Jorge Pietrasanta “fought” directly for Serie AMediotiempo

January 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

USA: Expulsion of Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela – International

January 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than many people think

January 24, 2023 Zera Pearson