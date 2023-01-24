Mental Health and Wellbeing at Work, Heroes of the Day…

ALMERÍA- On Thursday January 26, the Business Confederation of the Province of Almería, Asímbal, will celebrate the Prevention of Occupational Risks “Mental Health and Wellbeing at Work” conference focused on the prevention of psychosocial risks in the work environment.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Asempal Headquarters, (Avda. Cabo de Gata nº 29, 1st floor), and will be opened by the President of the Federation, José Cano García, and the Regional Delegate for Employment, Business and Self-Employment, Amós García Hueso.

The conference will feature a presentation by Miguel Ángel Mañas Rodríguez, Professor of Social and Organizational Psychology at UAL, who will analyze, through a practical approach, the attitudes and skills needed to reduce psychosocial risks. Anxiety, depression, job satisfaction, motivation, burnout syndrome, work stress, and preventive measures to improve emotional and psychosocial quality at work, among other aspects, will be addressed.

To do this, it will use the ‘learning by doing’ methodology, with discussions, real-world cases, group dynamics and role-plays, among others, facilitating the attendees’ practical application of the contents in their daily lives, whether on an individual, group or organizational level.

This information session organized by the Federation was included in the project “Technical Assistance for Preventive Culture for Small and Medium Enterprises”, promoted by Asempal and funded by the Andalusian Institute for the Prevention of Occupational Risks (IAPRL) of the Council of Andalusia.

Through this project, Asempal has implemented a series of actions that include both advice and technical assistance, resolving queries derived from the practical and physical application of preventive measures, as well as conducting face-to-face information sessions. The conference is free, pre-registration is required https://empresariosalmeria.es/asempal-jornada-prl-salud-mental-y-bienestar-en-el-trabajo-26-de-enero-930h/