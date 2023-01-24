UNESCO Deputy Director for Social and Human Sciences starts a visit to Cuba – Radio Relog, the Cuban time and news station

Havana, Cuba. – Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General of the Social and Human Sciences Sector at UNESCO, begins her program of her visit to Cuba today, with a tour of the historic center of Old Havana, declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1982.

She visited the Casa de Africa Museum of the Office of the City Historian of Havana and was received by its director, Alberto Granado Duque. After a tour of the rooms and presentation of projects immersed in the social and cultural space of the Foundation, the children of the Ola Museum and their teacher Julia Perez, representatives of a project that became the Office of the Historian of Havana, presented since 1994.

The visit was accompanied by Perla Rosales, Deputy Director of the Office of the City Historian (OHCH), and her staff, Dr. Miguel Barnett, President of the Fernando Ortiz Foundation, Dulce María Bergos, President of the Cuban National Commission for UNESCO. , Gladys Collazo, Heritage Director of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Julio Larramendi, Research Photographer, Isabel Hernandez Campos, Director of the Castillo San Severino Museum, Headquarters of the Slavery Route Project, Emilio O’Farrell, Community Project Manager of La Barrio Marina, in the province of Matanzas and my representatives Quisicuaba Project.

The visit to the Cultural Foundation illustrates the various social projects that are being implemented to make the mandate of the Social Sciences and Human Sciences Sector of UNESCO a reality.

(Cubamenrix – Permanent Mission of Cuba to UNESCO)