Member Information: Exclusive access to the title of Urgent and Emergency Medicine Specialist

The title of physician/specialist in emergency medicine and various aspects of training for the title of physician/specialist in family and community medicine are updated.

Exceptional access to the title of Emergency Medicine Specialist

requirements:

1- Title Health Sciences Specialist Or a license to practice sports General medicine or family medicine as provided for in RD 853/1993.

2- To be registered in the State Registry of Health Professionals (REPS): https://reps.sanidad.gob.es/reps-web/inicio.htm

3 – Professional practice accreditation In a health center C.1.1 (hospitals) or general or Private, with health clearance for the U.68 (emergency) care unit, as well as in C.2.5.7 Health Center (Mobile Health Care Centers) Licensed by U.100 Care Unit (Medical Transport by Land, Sea or Air) as per Regulation General Registry of Health Centres, Services and Institutions (REGCESS) They find themselves in one of the following situations:

a) Direct access:

– 4 years of services provided in 7 years Immediately preceding (to Full time).

– 4 years of services provided in 10 years Immediately preceding (to part time).

b) Arrival after passing the practical test:

– minimum 2 years of service provided in the last 4 years (On a daily basis complete).

– minimum 2 years of service provided in the last 10 years (On a daily basis partial).

– Specialists who have completed their training within three years Immediately before the decree enters into force with 50% of you services provided (full time)

c) Access after passing the practical test for future specialists:

Current MIRs and future MIRs that expire before the first upgrade From MIR for emergencies and emergencies, they will have to rely on 50% of your services

Introduction from now until that date.

Application deadline:

Through the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Health. It is necessary to provide:

Demand.

b) Professional practice certificate (issued by the person appointed in Each autonomous community in Andalusia will be informed of this measure.

When we have information on this subject).

For professionals in sections A and B (requirements) will be implemented according to the month of birth and the following. Schedule:

For professionals in Section C (Requirements): Application deadline Applications will start in The first day of the month following the end of First promotion for specialists In emergency medicine and It will last 15 calendar days.

Proposed National Committee Report for Specialization for the Application:

a) Positive for direct access: when complying Requirements for this option (case “A” of the requirements).

b) Positive for practical test: When Compliance with the requirements of this option (assumptions “b” and “c” of the requirements).

c) Refusal to grant the title of specialist: when the requirements are not met Requirements required.

d) Request for correction or submission of documents: 10 days to Correct the deficiency or attach the required documents.

practical test:

The invitation will be published on the Ministry of Health website. It will be held within 6 months of publication of the specialist training programme (approximate period of 10 months from publication of the Bank of England on 3 July).

Call for Professionals of Course “C” of Requirements (MIR (Current and future) will be 9 months after the end of the first MIR upgrade for the specialty.

It will consist of analysis. 3 clinical cases Related to the professional file Emergency Medicine using the formal training program as a reference.

Accuracy:

It will be issued taking into account the proposed report of the National Committee, Or, where applicable, after the result of the practical test. The actual history of titles obtained by this exceptional means is: The same goes for all submitted requests. The period for issuing and notifying the decision is 6 months from the date of its issuance. End of application period (in case of administrative silence, the application will be considered rejected).

How will this standard affect professionals providing service in emergency services?

This standard has raised many doubts among professionals developing their skills. Activity in emergency services in hospitals and primary care. the next July 25SAS has called on the sectoral table unions to inform us. From your application.

We have expressed our doubts and concerns from the Andalusian Doctors Syndicate. Whether to the Ministry of Health or to the Andalusian Military Councilwho will be in charge Managing and issuing certificates corresponding to the services provided.

We will keep you informed.

Link to Bank of England post: https://www.boe.es/eli/es/rd/2024/07/02/610