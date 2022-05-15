Melania Trump is set to become the first woman to run for a second term

Penalty: Melania Trump does not want to be the first lady 1:41

(CNN) – In the first interview Melanie Trump Since leaving the White House, when former President Donald Trump visited, the former First Lady has indicated that she has the opportunity to live there again. Re-election attempt for 2024.

“I think we’ve achieved a lot in the four years of the Trump administration,” Melania Trump told Fox in an interview aired Sunday morning, adding, “Never say never.” Were to contest the election again.

During the interview, Trump discussed what he called his “NFT plans.” The former First Lady has designed and made available for sale many non-fungal tokens on her personal website, which are blockchain authorized digital collections that are mostly digital works of art. All of Trump’s products can only be purchased in cryptocurrency, and the first batch of items put up for sale earlier this year failed to reach the desired cash limit of $ 250,000 as an initial offer.

The most recent NFT, titled “The Metaros”, is a high blue rose. In general, most modern first ladies set up foundations or companies, usually non – profit, and further the initiatives they started during their tenure in the White House. During the re-interview, Trump said that “some of the revenue from NFT sales” – traded for $ 150 each – would go in favor of foster children.

CNN repeatedly went to sales or charities, asking for clarity on which charities it went to, and received no response. Trump has never publicly stated how much money he has made from the sale of these digital products that have been on sale since late last year.

In the interview, he discussed the fact that Vogue did not appear on the cover during his time at the White House, a decades-old tradition that was revived when the first woman, Jill Pitton, was put on its cover last year.

“They have a bias and likes and dislikes, which is very obvious,” she said, adding that the fashion magazine did not focus on her like other first ladies.

Trump also weighed in on the state of the United States under President Joe Biden, saying “it’s sad to see what happens if you look really deeply.”

“A lot of people are struggling and suffering and I think that’s what’s happening around the world. So sad to see, I hope that will change soon,” Trump said.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.