Former United States Secretary of Defense Trump has said that Trump asked Quito to kill Maduro

Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has revealed in a book that former President Donald Trump put on the table the possibility of “liberating” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US military forces on February 5, 2020.

Trump offered the opportunity to opposition leaders Juan Quito, Julio Borges, Carlos Vecchio and Mauricio Claver-Caron, who met with the US president at the White House.

“What will happen if the US military steps down and removes Maduro?” Trump raised, as always, Esper, in his book ‘A Sacred Oath’, “I think he’s testing Quito.”

Guaidó then responded that “of course we will always welcome the help of the United States” and added that the Venezuelan people living in Colombia “want to reclaim their country.” Esper asked if the “Venezuelan people” are ready to “organize, train and fight” because the US military has experience in training foreign troops. “Yes, it will be so,” Quito replied, although Esper considers that “he is not very sure.”

Participants felt that a direct US military invasion was desirable because the invasion from Colombia would be “complicated.” “As I teased the president before the meeting, I firmly believe that if we give it to the Venezuelan opposition we will ‘fight the last American’,” Esper said.

“However, Guaidó and Claver-Carone managed a special mercenary operation similar to the assassination of Haitian President Jovanel Moss, who was killed in an attack by former Colombian soldiers.

Trump hated Guido for “telling American troops to invade their country while fighting the Maduro invasion,” Esper pointed out, referring to what is known as Operation Gideon. “This is why Trump always thought he was ‘weak’ and could not replace President Maduro who saw him as ‘strong’.

Guaidó, Borges and Vecchio argued that “it would be easier and faster if America did this for us.” “Esper asked again: ‘If some of those Venezuelans could be trained and armed by the United States, would they be ready to fight?’ He never had a clear answer: ‘They told me it was too complicated and would take a long time’ ‘, Esper explained.

The former Secretary of Defense revealed another meeting with Robert O’Brien, the White House’s National Security Adviser, on June 9, 2020, who proposed an aerial or waterfall attack on the Jose Antonio Anzotecu refinery to paralyze the oil economy. Confusion and misery of the people should overthrow Maduro and impose Juan Quito as head of government.

The plans eventually culminated in Operation Gideon, in which two former U.S. Special Forces led nearly 60 Venezuelan protesters who entered the country in boats with the intent of arresting and overthrowing Maduro.

“The assassination of President Maduro was discussed at the White House in the presence of Guaidó, Borges and Vecchio. , Venezuelan Ambassador to the UN Samuel Mongota highlighted on Twitter a commentary on excerpts from Esper’s book.