“Medicine Values ​​Tree” planted next to the new Health Sciences Building on the Las Lagunillas Campus | UJA Digital Magazine

Planting a “tree of medical values.”

President of Ja’an University, Nicola Ruizsupervised the planting of the “Medical Values ​​Tree” that took place next to the new Health Sciences Building (A0) on the Las Lagunillas campus. Specifically, it is a shade tree, which will grow in the green area next to the building that will soon host medical studies at the University of Johannesburg.

“We strongly believe in the comprehensive training of our students, and in your case, as medical degree students, we believe we should highlight and review your ethical training. In all professions it is necessary to put fair and honest principles first, but these ethical principles and values ​​are absolutely essential in what your profession will be: The two cornerstones of a good doctor are excellence in technique and excellence in people. For this reason, and so that you never forget, we thought of creating this space dedicated to medical ethics, a space in which we will begin by planting a tree like the one that, according to tradition, provides shade to Hippocrates of Cos, an inspiring teacher who should be a role model for you, so that you remember him What are the main ethical principles of the Hippocratic Oath?said university president Nicholas Ruiz.

The event, which was attended by students from all three years of the UJA Medicine degree, included interventions Nabil BenomarDirector of the Health Sciences Department, Alfonso Javier IbanezDean of the College of Health Sciences, Associate Professor of Bioethics and Forensic Medicine, Angel Hernandez Gilthe promoter of the initiative, and the student representative, who was responsible for reading the ethical principles. “Always keep in mind those values ​​that constitute medical professionalism and that are aligned with altruism, integrity, honesty and empathy, which are essential aspects of a complete health care relationship.

The ceremony was also attended by: Leary LaVellaDeputy Dean of Medicine, in addition to members of the university management team Hikmat AbriwalVice President of the University for Formal Education, Juan de Dios CarazoVice Chancellor of Sustainable and Healthy University, W Alfonso CruzDirector of JA University, as well as other members of the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences team.