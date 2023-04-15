April 15, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Medical workers in France amount to 900 euros per day

Zera Pearson April 15, 2023 2 min read

heaven rays He is in France. he State Public Employment Service (SEPE) just published Four job offers To cover various positions as a radiologist with salaries up to 900 euros per day. These are four small French cities and these vacancies offer unique working conditions.

The offer at the highest level of work and salary is the offer in Lourdeswhich is a small town near Pyrenees And an hour and a half from Toulouse. Offers Full time contract with Flexible holidays and the Professional liability insurance With the following terms (without guards): 5 days/week and 6 weeks off, entry 17,250 EUR net/month. with 8 weeks off, 16,500 Euros net/month. For 4 days/week and 6 weeks off, income 13,800 euros net/month. with 8 weeks off, 13,200 Euro net/month. In addition, 15 days paid sick leave is guaranteed.

Part-time radiology offer

The other three radiologist vacancies are located at Salis du prayerAnd Mirand And Shantonay It provides the possibility to start signing a part-time contract. will be the sum Work ten days a month (which means nine thousand euros net) and is divided into two working weeks every five days. This salary Not including guardsBut the possibility of extending the contract and the termination of full-time work with the same salary of 900 euros per day.

The only requirements that must be met to access this job position is that you have Driving license type B The European title is a doctor and radiologist. Those interested should send their Curriculum Vitae (CV) in French and/or Spanish to the email address suggested in the offer with a copy also to SEPE.

See also  Opening of a new round of exhibitions at the Science Center

Although it may contain data, data or observations from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Redacción Médica is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader to consult a health professional with any health-related questions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Students from PAC Lyceum and Vencedor School of Puerto Varas participated in a camp on science, technology and innovation

April 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Science and poetry of the greats hand in hand in Grado with the exhibition “GEAS”

April 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What is lifesaver syndrome?

April 14, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

El Salvador endorses owner of Strike for issuing digital assets

April 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

All about Coachella 2023, the most important music festival in the US: which artists will perform, schedules and how to watch it live

April 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Medical workers in France amount to 900 euros per day

April 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Nestor Cortez released the Jewels with a bitter end

April 15, 2023 Cassandra Curtis