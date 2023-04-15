Medical workers in France amount to 900 euros per day

heaven rays He is in France. he State Public Employment Service (SEPE) just published Four job offers To cover various positions as a radiologist with salaries up to 900 euros per day. These are four small French cities and these vacancies offer unique working conditions.

The offer at the highest level of work and salary is the offer in Lourdeswhich is a small town near Pyrenees And an hour and a half from Toulouse. Offers Full time contract with Flexible holidays and the Professional liability insurance With the following terms (without guards): 5 days/week and 6 weeks off, entry 17,250 EUR net/month. with 8 weeks off, 16,500 Euros net/month. For 4 days/week and 6 weeks off, income 13,800 euros net/month. with 8 weeks off, 13,200 Euro net/month. In addition, 15 days paid sick leave is guaranteed.

Part-time radiology offer

The other three radiologist vacancies are located at Salis du prayerAnd Mirand And Shantonay It provides the possibility to start signing a part-time contract. will be the sum Work ten days a month (which means nine thousand euros net) and is divided into two working weeks every five days. This salary Not including guardsBut the possibility of extending the contract and the termination of full-time work with the same salary of 900 euros per day.

The only requirements that must be met to access this job position is that you have Driving license type B The European title is a doctor and radiologist. Those interested should send their Curriculum Vitae (CV) in French and/or Spanish to the email address suggested in the offer with a copy also to SEPE.