June 12, 2022

McDonald's will open in Russia on Russia Day

Phyllis Ward June 12, 2022 1 min read
How did the Russians react to the closure of McDonald’s? 1:01

(CNN) – A spokesman for the new managing company, Sistema BPO, told CNN on Friday that Russia plans to open its own fast food restaurants on Sunday to replace the popular McDonald’s.

He said the chain’s first 15 restaurants will open in Moscow and the surrounding region on June 12, adding that “the opening of other outlets across Russia will follow in the near future.”

According to the press office, the new name of the network and its future plans will be announced at a later time.

The company’s new logo shared with CNN contains the “main symbols of the restaurant”: what are supposed to be two yellow fries and an orange hamburger. The green background symbolizes “the quality of products and services that guests are accustomed to,” CNN’s press office said.

After 32 years, McDonald’s says goodbye to Russia 1:03

On Sunday, Russia will also celebrate its national holiday, originally known as Independence Day, to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty.

McDonald’s decided to leave the country and sell its Russian business after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in line with many other Western companies.

