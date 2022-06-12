A dense cloud of dust from the desert affects air quality in Puerto Rico

dense cloud of particles desert dust Sunday affects air quality in Puerto Rico and will continue in the area through Wednesday, although with less severity, I predicted National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan.

“During the day it will be dense. That fog that we have, the intensity that is there at the moment will generally be today. It will slow down tomorrow, but it will still be foggy. On Tuesday and Wednesday it will be more clear, but in any case there will be a slight focus,” the meteorologist explained. Jose Alamofrom SNM.

According to the Air Quality Index shared by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DNER), updated at 8:00 am, the current quality in the Mayagüez and Ponce regions is at a moderate level.

“People who may be exceptionally sensitive to particulate pollution, consider reducing activities that require prolonged or intense outdoor activity,” DNER indicates above the moderate indicator. At this level, the agency recommends “pay attention to the appearance of symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.”

Highlighted on SNM in San Juan new day Recently, the dust season in the desert intensified during the months of June and July, although the recommendation to the public is to keep an eye on these events until August.

Although for the rest of the year the particles reach Puerto Rico, in that period dust from the Sahara affects northern Africa and Europe or remains far south of the island.

Desert dust is defined as particles of mineral dust from the Sahara and the Sahel desert, north of the African continent. These types of events can affect the health of vulnerable and sensitive populations, such as patients with respiratory illnesses.

Today, high concentrations of dust are expected from the Sahara. We invite you to follow the recommendations of health professionals.” SNM shared the tweet.

Some of the symptoms that people with respiratory diseases can experience are: nasal irritation, asthma exacerbation, sinusitis, allergies, acute bronchitis, risk of respiratory infections, as well as irritation of the throat, eyes and skin.

The Ministry of Health Share some recommendations to avoid complications, among them: closing doors and windows at home, staying hydrated and in the air conditioner to avoid particulates, and avoiding outdoor activities for extended periods.

Other expert recommendations include: providing appropriate medication, wearing light clothing and wearing a mask and glasses.

“Dust clouds are measured as atmospheric aerosols and can contain, but are not limited to: metals, organic matter, sea salts, viruses and bacteria,” according to a recent SNM publication. carried by trade winds over the Atlantic, He traveled more than 5,000 kilometers to reach Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.