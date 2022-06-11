Vladimir Putin makes his bodyguards pick up his litter while he’s traveling

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked his bodyguards to collect his feces while he travels abroad, to prevent people from gathering information about his health.

A recent report revealed that members of Vladimir Putin’s Federal Protection Service “Responsible for collecting their bodily waste. In special packages they are kept inside a bag (designated for this) until their return to Russia.

Notably, Putin’s health has been the focus of much speculation, especially in recent months, in the wake of Russia’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine, including suggestions that he suffers from dementia, Parkinson’s disease and even cancer.

According to this latest revelation, this will be the only way for Putin to hide his possible health problems.

According to two investigative journalists from the French news magazine Paris match Collecting Vladimir Putin’s droppings is “part of the work of the Federal Protection Service, since they are charged with protecting senior state officials at any cost.”

Two examples of Putin’s litter collections are the president’s May 29 visit to France, say journalists Regis Gent, who has written two books on Russia, and Mikhail Rubin, who has covered Russian news for more than 10 years. 2017 and to Saudi Arabia in October 2019. .

Either way, it is said that Putin brought a private toilet with him during excursions, or several guards took him to the toilet. Another theory is that he uses a “portable potty” wherever he goes.

Another example was when Putin was seen going to the bathroom with six bodyguards during the Ukraine Summit in Paris in December 2019.

For context, the Russian leader was filmed leaving the bathroom after five bodyguards made sure his surroundings were safe. In addition, another bodyguard walked behind him as he left the bathroom at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Farida Rustamova, a former BBC journalist, confirmed the report by explaining on Twitter A source of him, who is presumably an old acquaintance of Putin, said he has been attending his own toilet on trips abroad since the start of this rule.

He also revealed that he was aware of an incident at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, when museum staff told actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus that President Putin had arrived with his own toilet and a “portable toilet”.

Now, among the many speculations about the health of the Russian president, two weeks ago, Boris Karbyshkov, an official in the Russian Federal Security Service, claimed that Putin “has no more than two or three years to survive.”

Moreover, an official of the FSB described the situation of the Russian president as “a severe form of cancer that progresses rapidly”, As speculation mounted that Putin was suffering from some kind of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Said spy explained that the wartime leader had “no more than two or three years left” and that he was also losing his eyesight, according to reports. woman.

This letter warned that Putin refuses to wear glasses for fear that this is a way of admitting his weakness, and is now attacking his subordinates with “uncontrollable anger”.

Putin reportedly underwent a “successful” cancer surgery this month and is recovering, after doctors advised that treatment was necessary, according to General SVR Telegram..

We must remember that Gathering intelligence through littering is nothing new. By 2016, a former Soviet official said he had found evidence that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin had investigated the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong, by analyzing his waste.

Igor Atamanenko also told a Russian newspaper that in the 1940s, Stalin’s secret police set up a top-secret laboratory to study people’s feces.

