June 11, 2022

Summit of the Americas: What is the Immigration Pact signed by the United States and the governments of the continent?

Phyllis Ward June 11, 2022
Leaders from 20 countries signed the Los Angeles Declaration during the Summit of the Americas.

With the goal of curbing irregular immigration in the Americas, 20 countries signed the Los Angeles Declaration on Immigration and Protection Friday during the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

The agreement concluded the meeting in the United States, which was marked by the absence of the heads of several Latin American countries, who did not attend after Washington decided not to invite Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela, considering them “anti-democratic governments.”

USA PresidentJoe BidenThe activity culminated in a speech in which he declared that “illegal immigration is unacceptable and we will secure our borders.”

The president has come under fire for continuing to automatically deport most illegal immigrants arriving at his country’s southern border.

