July 30, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

McDonald’s could bring back this popular product

McDonald’s could bring back this popular product

Zera Pearson July 30, 2024 2 min read

McDonald’s fans loved the Snack Wrap until it was removed from the menu in 2016, but it may finally be making a comeback. Now, a viral video has revealed that the iconic American brand could be bringing back the popular item.

According to Statista, 91 percent of consumers read online reviews before making a purchase. And 84 percent of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations.

Similarly, data from iabspain highlights that reviews with a 4 or 5-star rating increase the likelihood of a purchase by 4.2 percent. Companies that respond to both positive and negative reviews generate 65 percent more consumer trust.

McDonald’s could bring back this menu.

This is the original snack wrap that McDonald’s fans remember (consisting of chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla) and it was discontinued for a number of reasons: It was difficult and time-consuming to make, and sales weren’t very solid.

One fan of the fast food chain believes its return is imminent, considering McDonald’s just finished testing its new McCrispy Chicken Tenders.

TikTok user @SnachWithZach noted that these tenders, which were being tested at seven McDonald’s restaurants in Hickory, North Carolina, through Sunday, July 21, are “the missing link we need to bring back the Snack Wrap.”

While this may sound like a great theory, @SnachWithZach may be right because in December, McDonald’s US President Joe Erlinger essentially confirmed during an investor update Q&A that the beloved menu item would be returning, saying that getting the McCrispy wrapper “allows us to finally get the McCrispy wrapper for snacks.”

See also  ETECSA informs about compensation action for mobile data users and Nauta Hogar

“If you think about it, in the U.S. business we have three really strong chicken brands, McChicken, Chicken McNuggets and of course McCrispy. But McCrispy is in the early days, we’re really building that brand and looking ahead, are we going to finally have a crispy offering? Yes, and will that eventually allow us to have a McCrispy sandwich? Yes, but we’re still in the early days of doing that,” Erlinger said at the time.

However, the snack packaging of the future will not be like the snack packaging of the past.

The Snack Wraps will be part of the fast-food chain’s McCrispy line (formerly known as the “Crispy Chicken Sandwich”), meaning that tender McCrispy chicken will serve as the base for the wrap.

McDonald’s did not provide any additional information about the McCrispy Chicken Tenders or Snack Wrap. The company only confirmed the test location and dates to SnachWithZach.

Read now:

Starbucks Mexico is promoting a circular economy with a new waste management plan at its Mexico City stores.

These are the discounted games in the Nintendo eShop

Consumer Reports: Coca-Cola and Marvel Thermoses Arrive at Oxxo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro
3 min read

10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro

July 29, 2024 Zera Pearson
These Bank of America Branches in California Will Close Next Month (+List)
2 min read

These Bank of America Branches in California Will Close Next Month (+List)

July 29, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 Basic Rules for Packing Your Bag and Traveling Light, According to Experts in Order
2 min read

3 Basic Rules for Packing Your Bag and Traveling Light, According to Experts in Order

July 28, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Google Maps Trick to Avoid Traffic and Plan Trips in Advance
3 min read

Google Maps Trick to Avoid Traffic and Plan Trips in Advance

July 30, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Brazil, Mexico, Colombia negotiate joint statement on fraud in Venezuela
3 min read

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia negotiate joint statement on fraud in Venezuela

July 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Venezuelan immigrant who brutally assaulted police officer in Times Square pleads guilty
1 min read

Venezuelan immigrant who brutally assaulted police officer in Times Square pleads guilty

July 30, 2024 Winston Hale
McDonald’s could bring back this popular product
2 min read

McDonald’s could bring back this popular product

July 30, 2024 Zera Pearson