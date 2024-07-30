McDonald’s could bring back this popular product

McDonald’s fans loved the Snack Wrap until it was removed from the menu in 2016, but it may finally be making a comeback. Now, a viral video has revealed that the iconic American brand could be bringing back the popular item.

McDonald’s could bring back this menu.

This is the original snack wrap that McDonald’s fans remember (consisting of chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla) and it was discontinued for a number of reasons: It was difficult and time-consuming to make, and sales weren’t very solid.

One fan of the fast food chain believes its return is imminent, considering McDonald’s just finished testing its new McCrispy Chicken Tenders.

TikTok user @SnachWithZach noted that these tenders, which were being tested at seven McDonald’s restaurants in Hickory, North Carolina, through Sunday, July 21, are “the missing link we need to bring back the Snack Wrap.”

While this may sound like a great theory, @SnachWithZach may be right because in December, McDonald’s US President Joe Erlinger essentially confirmed during an investor update Q&A that the beloved menu item would be returning, saying that getting the McCrispy wrapper “allows us to finally get the McCrispy wrapper for snacks.”

“If you think about it, in the U.S. business we have three really strong chicken brands, McChicken, Chicken McNuggets and of course McCrispy. But McCrispy is in the early days, we’re really building that brand and looking ahead, are we going to finally have a crispy offering? Yes, and will that eventually allow us to have a McCrispy sandwich? Yes, but we’re still in the early days of doing that,” Erlinger said at the time.

However, the snack packaging of the future will not be like the snack packaging of the past.

The Snack Wraps will be part of the fast-food chain’s McCrispy line (formerly known as the “Crispy Chicken Sandwich”), meaning that tender McCrispy chicken will serve as the base for the wrap.

McDonald’s did not provide any additional information about the McCrispy Chicken Tenders or Snack Wrap. The company only confirmed the test location and dates to SnachWithZach.

