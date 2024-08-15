Mauricio Pochettino as US coach | First half

Mexico City / 08/14/2024 21:51:11

Mauricio Pochettino will be selected for the United States squad. Take the spot vacated by Gregg Berhalter. And directing the project towards the 2026 World Cup.

According to internal sources at the Stars and Stripes team, Pochettino It will be presented this week. As the new coach of the current CONCACAF Nations League champions.

Argentinian Will arrive to the american bench After coaching teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, Clubs with which he was unable to achieve the successes he expected.

Per inside sources: Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as the new head coach of the US Soccer Federation. The former Chelsea manager is set to be unveiled as the new coach this week and will lead the United States national team at the 2026 World Cup ✅#USMNT pic.twitter.com/EYKYonsKIs – Andrew???? (@Andrew_S04_) August 14, 2024

Why was Gregg Berhalter fired?

US technical leadership out of work after Gregg Berhalter sacked in last Copa Americaa tournament in which they were unable to advance from the group stage.

But the Americans won their first appearance and looked to be heading to the next round. They fell surprisingly against Panama. And later against Uruguay.

Mauricio Pochettino’s debut As a coach of the United States he can give himself Next September 7th In the match they will face Canada, the team that finished fourth in the 2024 Copa America.

