June 20, 2024

Matt Olson’s brutal record has Atlanta Braves interested (+Video)

Cassandra Curtis

Even though they don’t have it Ronald Acuña Jrthe Atlanta Braves They remained in the race for the pennant in the National League East Division. The team remains on track as one of the great favorites in the major leagues and they showed that in a 7-0 shutout against the Detroit Tigers, on Wednesday’s card.

Georgia’s franchise relied on another impressive presentation from the Dominicans Reynaldo Lopez, who limited the Cats to five innings on six hits. In addition, the recipient Sean Murphy He was the main protagonist among the sluggers with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

The arepas distributed by Atlanta powered the Bengals to a sweep of the three-game series at Truist Park. Although he was not undisputed throughout the series, Matt Olson He set a historic career record against Detroit.

Doesn’t lose to Detroit

The first baseman was part of the Braves’ victory over the Tigers on Wednesday. The hitter who looked 54 home runs In 2023, he recorded his 27th win in his last 30 games against the Cats organization, marking the most wins against an American League team in that span.

Although he did not bat in the series, Olson They are starting to wake up with a .296 batting average, one home run, eight hits, five runs scored, two RBIs and a .556 slugging percentage in their last seven games.

This season, the first baseman raised his average to .251, 11 home runs38 RBIs, 33 runs, 67 hits, a .331 on-base percentage (OBP) and a .784 OPS in 72 games.

