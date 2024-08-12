August 13, 2024

Matching rooms are looking for people to register teenagers

Winston Hale August 12, 2024 2 min read

El Paso.– El Paso Crime Stoppers and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help identifying a man who booked a juvenile into a shop fitting room in East El Paso on August 8th.

This is the “Crime of the Week” promoted by Crime Stoppers.

On August 8 around 6 p.m., a man entered the Target store located at 1901 George Teeter and went to the fitting room area.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man began recording a “minor teenager” who was using one of the changing rooms.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim noticed the man was recording with a phone under the fitting room door.

The man ran from the fitting room area and fled the store.

The man is Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 meters) tall, with a medium build, light skin, short black hair, a mustache, possibly a goatee, and a tattoo on his right forearm, according to Crime Stoppers.

The man was wearing a blue t-shirt with a logo on the left chest, gray or blue shorts, dark socks and light colored Crocs.

According to witnesses, the man fled the scene in a white SUV with two sunroofs, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the underage teenager who tried to book them is asked to call El Paso Crime Stoppers immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

