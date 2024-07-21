Match Summary FC Juarez vs America (1-2) Goals

Mexico City. /

The beginning of the Opening 2024 It’s going too slow for America, The two-time champion barely managed six points out of a possible 12, but tonight’s win was over. Juarez against The brave By Mark 2-1 It left an important feeling because they had a reaction, and although the win was painful, it was a result that restored their confidence.

America at half throttle?

Although it America It is still incomplete because many of its players have not joined yet, and not all of its reinforcements have arrived, Performance wasn’t what led them to be two-time champions. For Mexican football, though, it was enough for them to add their second win of the season.

the Eagles In this match against The brave ones They knew how to bounce back from the emotional blow that came from being down on the scoreboard because of a goal in the dressing room after five minutes scored by Itor Defense surprise.

a team Andre Jardine I had to row against the current, The brave ones He had a very good start to the game, removing all sorts of complexes etc to fit the game. Two time champion For Mexican football, but the goal is no longer good.

It was up to 21 minutes America I found the equaliser in the play that Henry Martin The ball was found inside the area and he headed the ball in to save it, which was the result. Video Assistant Referee He checked but when he found nothing he went up to the scoreboard.

Aguirre was the hero.

The draw ended in a deadlock. America He didn’t want to do anything more in this game and The brave They devoted themselves to containment and waiting because they realized that only through counterattacks could they harm a team that was vastly superior on paper.

Already at the end of the game, garden He decided to search for victory and the move ended successfully and he entered Rodrigo Aguirre Which ended up giving them the winning goal when the game was already dying.