Match summary against Rayadas America (2-4). Goals | First half

Mexico City / 09/23/2024 21:05:31

he Women’s America Monday night at the BBVA Stadium they showed that they are the most motivated team in the world. Mexican Women’s League With a resounding 2-4 win over a planIt is the worst in years in the history of the Monterey Foundation.

The group he leads Angel Villacampa She has shown herself to be at a very high level in recent weeks, since then. defeat Next up were a series of crushing 7-0 wins over Chivas and 1-8 over Mazatlán, plus a 5-0 win over Panama’s Santa Fe in the tournament. W Champions Cup.

Initially, more serious opposition was expected from Montereywho is above himself America But in the classification, Copa Club decided the match in less than 10 minutes, the period in which the first three goals fell.

The first was the American’s work. Sarah Lubert After one minute of the match, another minute followed. Kiana PalaciosWho crossed the goal in the 4th minute to score the second goal. In the 9th minute a penalty kick was scored and executed well by the Spaniards. Irene Guerrero For the unprecedented result 0-3 between the powers Mexican Women’s League Which left the fans at the BBVA stadium confused.



Kiana Palacios celebrates after America Femenil’s goal (Imago7)

Before the break, Kiana Palacios He completed a satisfying counterattack for the visitors to complete a brace and score the fourth American goal for Sultana del Norte. To complete, Villacampa directed many of his works excellent and America Decided to cut back on courses.

Who did Riadas react to?

In this way, Monterrey only had to add a little bit of fitness to the match, as they had never lost by four goals in the tournament. Mexican Women’s LeagueThis task was helped by the fact that the azulcremas team was left with one less player due to the expulsion of Nancy Antonio In 84′.

A red card encouraged Rayadas in the final minutes, and they came close to scoring through Dania Perez in the 89th minute. Christina Burkenrode At 92 minutes, but that was not enough to avoid defeat, as America, ranked fourth in the general table, reached 22 points and is approaching three units of Montereywhich is one step with 25.

