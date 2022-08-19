Mark Zuckerberg, wrecked in networks by a metaverse image

While waiting for more revelations about future metaverseyour creator Mark Zuckerbergmocked again at social networks. The CEO of Meta posted a screenshot that left a lot to be desired about the platform Horizon worldsin celebration of Release of the game in France and Spain.

The image Zuckerberg posted of a sample of his avatar was far from being a definitive sample of the product. The capture showed his virtual ego with Dead eyes in the middle of an empty landscape Inhabited only by a small copy of Eiffel tower and the Tibidabo cathedral from Barcelona.

The photo has been trending on Second Life for quite some time on Twitter, with people saying it somehow looks like “Worse than the Sims game in decades.”

To make matters worse, Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement left his streak more exposed simultaneously on the same day that fortnite give him Special event with Dragon Ball Zenhancing its more fun and engaging version of the concept.



The strange avatar of Mark Zuckerberg from the latest version of the virtual reality video game Horizon Worlds.



The truth is that the metaverse is usually the target of memes because Horizon Worlds hasn’t made much progress graphically since its inception and couldn’t get any better over the years, with its avatars still looking like they came out of the Nintendo 64, and even worse: They don’t have legs yet.

On the other hand, 2D VR screenshots are hard to share, and VR generally lags behind traditional console and PC games in terms of graphics.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that even within virtual reality, Horizon Worlds is one of the worst shows ever seen, Meta has spent nearly 10 billion USD He stalks Horizon, the virtual reality-focused version of the metaverse, even embarrassingly changing his company’s name to reflect it.

The app, which has been available to users in closed, invite-only beta since 2020, opened its services in the US and Canada last December and followed that launch by opening its platform to customers in the UK, Ireland and Canada. general.

What is Horizon Worlds



Horizon worlds.



This virtual reality title, owned by Meta Corporation, is an immersive social experience where you can explore, play and create in a community with other users. It allows you to experience the virtual reality world that represents you My avatar They can traverse worlds created by other players and experiences developed by companies.

“From action-packed games to quiet places perfect for meditation, Horizon Worlds has something to offer for all tastes and moods,” Zuckerberg explained during the announcement of his arrival in Spain and France.

He added, “Earlier this year, we launched our first asset library, a set of pre-made items that creators can use whenever they want. We started testing ways to monetize the things you build in Horizon World, through options like selling virtual goods or provide paid access to exclusive spaces.”

Additionally, Horizon Worlds has an important security policy, a requirement that Meta is focusing on based on its experiences with its social networks Facebook and Instagram: “For starters, the Horizon VR Conduct Policy and Prohibited Content Policy describe what’s allowed on our platform.”

“If someone bothers you, you have several options. From the menu on your wrist, you can click on the shield icon and open safe areawhich – which Allows you to take a break from your surroundings and ban, silence or report anyone who engages in unwanted behavior.”

As the company acknowledges, new users of Horizon Worlds go through an establishment process that explains how to use the safe zone and the penalties an account can face if its policies are violated, such as being restricted, suspended, or directly disabled.

