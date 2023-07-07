Marjorie Taylor Green: Radical Republicans fire Trump’s most loyal congresswoman for calling teammate “little slut” | International

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green at a rally on July 1. SEAN RAYFORD (AFP via Getty Images)

The first attempt to impeach President Joe Biden through the political process in Congress has so far caused a major uproar within the Republican Party. Marjorie Taylor Green, the Congresswoman most loyal to Donald Trump, has been fired from the party’s radical wing for calling Congresswoman Lauren Bobert a “little bitch” on the floor. Since the establishment of Congress, the political scenes of extremists have not stopped.

Marjorie Taylor Green had her moment of fame in Spain when she mistook the Gestapo for Gazpacho. Still, in the Republican Party, he’s one of the most popular faces, especially in heavily Trumpist bases. A pioneer of conspiracy theories in the hands of QAnon, he always attends the former president’s rallies and is highly praised, only behind Trump, always devoting kind words to him. MTG, known by its initials, was the one that phoned Donald Trump (“DD”) into the chamber during the crucial moments when Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House.

Neither her loyalty to Trump nor her extremist pronouncements leaves room to doubt the Georgia congresswoman’s extremism. Her partner, Lauren Bobert, from Colorado, was not far behind. A fanatical defender of the right to bear arms, he owns a themed restaurant dedicated to them and displays them in public whenever he can. He has a sharp tongue and extreme right-leaning views. He has made Islamophobic comments to the entire Congress. He was one of those who opposed McCarthy’s choice to the end.

In the race to be a staunch opponent of Joe Biden, Bobert was ahead of MTG’s plans. He presented an initiative through a procedural shortcut to subjugate the political process (accusation) To the president, Joe Biden called his “open borders agenda.” Without resorting to the emergency procedure, MTG had been working on its own petition for some time for the same reason, a way to provide a service to its president, Trump, subject to twice. Accusation One for manipulating the Ukrainian government to seek information against Biden, and the other for his role in the attack on the Capitol.

That Bobert sat on the horn of Mtg and struck his proposal with his hand. A woman of character, she didn’t hold back and started arguing with her partner in the middle of the room. They took cameras. The conversation was not picked up by the microphones, however The Daily Beast Basically a reconstructed Greene’s message: “I made donations to you, I protected you,” he said. “But you were a little lady to me. And you copied my articles Accusation After I asked you to co-sponsor them, he added.

“There was a question of whether the source was reliable, but publication Traffic light He spoke to the Congress woman To ask her if there was any chance of reconciliation (“Of course not”, she replied) and to find out why she called her a “little whore”: “She was a very bad little whore to me”, came the reply. .

The Freedom Caucus, the so-called radical faction of Republicans in Congress, joined the two and decided to intervene. Politics The poll was announced last week. But it was unclear whether he was expelled, and a recess in Sessions delayed any confirmation until Thursday, when Rep. Andy Harris, Republican of Maryland, spoke about it as a leading member of the Freedom Caucus.

“Marjorie Taylor Green was voted out of the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she did,” Harris said. Asked if she had been formally excluded, she replied: “As far as I know, that’s how things are.” There is no further confirmation that the evacuation took place properly and the victim was notified.

Marjorie Taylor Green recently distanced herself from some of the positions of other members of the more radical group. He supported the election of Kevin McCarthy as lower house leader and supported a deal to suspend the debt ceiling, which outraged the hard-line faction.

This Thursday, MTG released a statement that didn’t explicitly mention his ouster, but seemed to take it as a precedent: “In Congress, I serve [distrito del] Northwest Georgia and I do not serve any group in Washington. My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, forged from steel, ingrained in my character, will never change.” The report begins. “I will do my job to protect our borders, protect our children in the womb, and protect our children after they are born, from endless foreign wars,” he added.

“When President Trump wins the White House in 2024, the Republican Party has less than two years to show America what a strong, Republican-led Congress will do. That’s my approach, nothing more.” concludes.

Meanwhile, MTG continues to lobby Trump from Congress. One of his latest attempts to “erase from history” Both Accusations She was subjected to it and the Congresswoman considers it “horrific and wrong”.

