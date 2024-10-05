October 6, 2024

Marianela Anchieta, the first Miss Cuba Universe in 57 years, is received in the Dominican Republic

Lane Skeldon October 5, 2024 2 min read

Marianela Ancheta Recently crowned The beauty queen who will represent Cuba in Miss Universe 2024visits the Dominican Republic.

The Cuban beauty arrived in the country at Las Americas International Airport, where she was received with a warm welcome by the Cuban community residing in Quisquea, and various media followers and representatives, a meeting organized by the Cuban businesswoman, Tinay Rodriguez, and the CEO of BR Insurance.

31-year-old businesswoman and model, Available on the territory of the Dominican Republic to meet with prominent designers Giannina Azar And Lionel Lirio, whom she chose to be responsible for making some of the costumes that she will wear in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, which will be held on November 16 in Mexico.

marianella, She is the first Miss Cuba Universe to be chosen after 57 yearsafter Prince Julio Cesar, the famous and successful Venezuelan designer and fashion consultant, was awarded the Miss Cuba Universe franchise, which received great support from Cuban businessmen to hold the contest.

Flora Luton was the last Miss Cuba To participate in the competition in 1960, after the competition was banned in his country.

The new Miss Universe Cuba, representative of the Miss Universe Organization Osmil Souza, was crowned at a ceremony held at the Melander Center, in the heart of Hialeah, Miami, where hundreds of Cuban immigrants live.

Ancheta, who promotes mental health as one of her main social causes; She is a professional model, being the image of famous brands; And owner of the Arma Face Skincare line.

Miss Cuban Universe will take advantage of her visit to the Dominican Republic to visit various media outlets and carry out various social work in vulnerable sectors. She told the press that she loves the Dominican Republic, and that she appreciates with all her heart the beautiful reception she received. The Tenai, which was the channel of the pond, was organized into the Quesquia la Bella.

