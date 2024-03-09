Mariana Celza, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines, Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean (Headquarters in Panama): Driving the medical trend in Central America

Her career has been marked by great challenges and countless achievements, which today makes her a professional reference for women in the region.

By Al-Khalasa Magazine

From her leadership position at Johnson & Johnson, Mariana Celza works hard to change the course of the most complex diseases and address the region's unmet medical needs, thereby providing opportunities and quality of life to millions of people who need it today.

“Being part of the direction that medicine is taking in Central America is a professional and personal goal. I am very proud to say that we are the company that invests the most in innovation in the health sector, which shows that our commitment is great,” defines Celza. .

Her career has been marked by great challenges and countless achievements, which today makes her a professional reference for women in the region.

“I have overcome many challenges throughout my career, and at each stage of my life I have learned what I carry with me every day. Today, my greatest motivation is seeing how our innovations can positively change the lives of millions of people. We know what the needs of many people are. Patients, it is our pleasure to provide solutions that become the solution for many of them.

The role of women

For Celza, it is essential to support a more equitable society and the inclusion of women in the business world, something she promotes both inside and outside the organization.

“Although there is still a way to go, I see great progress in recent years, and even in recent decades. The success stories of women leading different fields are an inspiration so that more and more women are encouraged to take up tasks and lead,” she points out. And guidance.

Mariana is firmly convinced that working groups in which there is equality between men and women and people of different ages and cultures generate more enriching discussions due to the diversity of standards, experiences and points of view. “Without fear of being wrong, I can confirm that the most innovative and transformative solutions come from this type of working group. It is central to our DNA at Johnson & Johnson.”

3 aspirations for 2024

Impact the transformation of the most difficult diseases and, through innovation, provide opportunities and quality of life to people who need it today.

Encouraging men and women to achieve their dreams and desires, and ensuring that what they decide to do includes achieving their personal and professional goals.

Positively influence people with every action, no matter how small.

Brief professional overview

She is an industrial engineer who graduated from the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina, and obtained a graduate degree in pharmaceutical marketing from the University of Belgrano and another in finance from the University of Buenos Aires. She began her career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she became Director of Commercial Excellence for South America. In 2016, she joined Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines (then Janssen) as Commercial Director for South America, and since 2020, she has served as Managing Director for Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean, which is headquartered in Panama.