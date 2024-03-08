The Pope appoints an expert in artificial intelligence to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Pope Francis on Friday appointed Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, as a member of the Vatican's scientific body, in a new sign of the church's interest in artificial intelligence.
Pope Francis on Friday appointed Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, as a member of the Vatican's scientific body, in a new sign of the church's interest in artificial intelligence.
The Holy See announced in a statement that the British researcher is one of the new experts appointed by the Pope as ordinary members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, along with Nobel laureates in physics Andrea Ghez and Didier Queloz.
The 47-year-old award-winning entrepreneur co-founded Deepmind in 2010, which was acquired by Google in 2014.
The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, founded in 1603, is the Vatican body primarily responsible for science, technology, bioethics, and epistemology. Its members are not chosen according to sectarian criteria.
In December, the Pope called on the international community to adopt a binding treaty to govern the use of artificial intelligence, and insisted on the importance of ethics in the face of the “serious risks” associated with new technologies.
Google DeepMind is a leader in artificial intelligence, with business applications in simulation, online commerce, and gaming. She was the creator of the computer program AlphaGo, which caused a sensation in 2016 by beating Lee Se-Dol, the South Korean Go master.
