The Pope appoints an expert in artificial intelligence to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences

The Holy See announced in a statement that the British researcher is one of the new experts appointed by the Pope as ordinary members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, along with Nobel laureates in physics Andrea Ghez and Didier Queloz.

Pope Francis on Friday appointed Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, as a member of the Vatican's scientific body, in a new sign of the church's interest in artificial intelligence.

