Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step





On the night of Thursday, October 10, the leader of the opposition Viente Venezuela and the irredentist platform, María Corina Machado, expressed her gratitude to the government of Portugal for receiving Edmundo González, to talk about the truth about what happened in the presidential elections in October. 28. July in Venezuela.

Lapatella.com

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

Through her X account, Maria Corina said on behalf of millions of Venezuelans that the Portuguese government’s support for the struggle to achieve freedom in Venezuela is appreciated.

“The world understands and shares the urgent need to achieve a peaceful and orderly transition in Venezuela. The reception of President-elect @EdmundoGU by the Prime Minister of Portugal is a very important step in achieving our goal. “We are moving forward!”, expressed the leader who surprisingly achieved the reunification of the opposition In order to achieve a major victory for Edmundo Gonzalez over Nicolas Maduro.

The Government of Portugal received Edmundo Gonzalez on Thursday, October 10. The former diplomat was able to meet with the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Luis Felipe Montenegro, as well as with Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

“In the long talks, the Portuguese government affirmed its commitment to pluralism, human rights and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people,” the Venezuelan president-elect said on social media, according to data showing more than 83% of voters. The electoral records of the National Electoral Commission obtained by each witness of the unionist programme.