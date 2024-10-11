October 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

Phyllis Ward October 11, 2024 2 min read


On October 10, Edmundo González held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal. Photo: X/@EdmundoGU

On the night of Thursday, October 10, the leader of the opposition Viente Venezuela and the irredentist platform, María Corina Machado, expressed her gratitude to the government of Portugal for receiving Edmundo González, to talk about the truth about what happened in the presidential elections in October. 28. July in Venezuela.

Lapatella.com

Through her X account, Maria Corina said on behalf of millions of Venezuelans that the Portuguese government’s support for the struggle to achieve freedom in Venezuela is appreciated.

“The world understands and shares the urgent need to achieve a peaceful and orderly transition in Venezuela. The reception of President-elect @EdmundoGU by the Prime Minister of Portugal is a very important step in achieving our goal. “We are moving forward!”, expressed the leader who surprisingly achieved the reunification of the opposition In order to achieve a major victory for Edmundo Gonzalez over Nicolas Maduro.

The Government of Portugal received Edmundo Gonzalez on Thursday, October 10. The former diplomat was able to meet with the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Luis Felipe Montenegro, as well as with Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

“In the long talks, the Portuguese government affirmed its commitment to pluralism, human rights and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people,” the Venezuelan president-elect said on social media, according to data showing more than 83% of voters. The electoral records of the National Electoral Commission obtained by each witness of the unionist programme.

See also  In elections without credibility, Daniel Ortega's dictatorship retained all Nicaraguan mayors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

“I would never allow that.”
2 min read

“I would never allow that.”

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Bukele stresses he will not ruin his legacy for money when responding to media questioning his property purchases
3 min read

Bukele stresses he will not ruin his legacy for money when responding to media questioning his property purchases

October 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
I hope they understand that on July 28 they tried to carry out a coup
2 min read

I hope they understand that on July 28 they tried to carry out a coup

October 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon
3 min read

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

October 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson