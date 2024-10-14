Maria Corina Machado’s powerful message to the Venezuelan Armed Forces





Democratic opposition leader Maria Corina Machado sent an emotional message to the national armed forces, urging them to defend popular sovereignty and not support the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

lapatilla.com

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

Machado noted that the army witnessed the popular mandate during the presidential elections held on July 28, and stressed that “Venezuela needs you today.” He stressed that the current government has already ended and that the army should not give up its career and reputation to support a regime with no future.

The opposition leader stressed that a return to democracy means professionalization and re-institutionalization of the armed forces and the police, with better working conditions and social security for the military and their families.

Machado also denied rumors that Democrats would persecute the military if they came to power, saying that “Venezuela needs all its people” to defend and rebuild it.

“There are more than 25 years of revolutionary promises that were never fulfilled, your income has fallen to an unsustainable minimum, how many family members and colleagues have had to leave the country, and how many times people who love you demand that you continue living.” Do we support a tyrant who has done so much harm to us all? He added: “We know that they are trying to scare you every day by telling you that when we Democrats come to power, we will go against the national armed forces and against you, and that you have no future with us. This is a lie.”

Machado’s letter seeks to persuade the military establishment to join the democratic cause and not support a regime that has already proven its failure, in her opinion.

He added: “Everyone knows that the people of Venezuela largely defeated Maduro. We did it under very difficult circumstances, in the face of persecution and arbitrariness, but we did it with discipline, intelligence, and a lot of love, love of our children, love of freedom, and love of ourselves.” He pointed out our love for our land, Venezuela.