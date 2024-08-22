Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado sent a strong message to Venezuela’s public sector workers on Wednesday.

Through a video shared on the official YouTube account of Vente Venezuela, Machado highlighted the effort and dedication of the workers, reiterating his commitment to respect the will expressed by every citizen.

“I know what every employee of ours is going through these days. It hurts and angers me as much as it angers you, because an employee who works in a government agency or company must be at the service of the nation, the structure of the Venezuelan state does not belong to a small group but to all Venezuelans,” he stressed.

The opposition leader pointed out that Venezuelan workers must be recognized for their work, talents and performance, and must never bow their heads before the regime.

“When we showed our victory, the regime unleashed its weapons, which is why it attacked the youth, journalists, teachers and soldiers who took to the streets to demand change,” he said.

“That’s why I want to give you three messages: First, the regime is making a mistake again, it doesn’t know you, and it thinks that with all this it’s doing it’s going to stifle this cry for freedom and justice, well no, that’s not going to happen,” he added. “Be assured that we will continue to impose will and truth.”

Machado asked public servants to take care of each other in the midst of the crisis the country finds itself in. In addition, he insisted on the importance of respecting the will of Venezuelans.

“Secondly, we need you to help each other. The regime is trying to sow distrust and fear among you, but you are smart and know how to recognize those who are demanding change for the better. I want you to take care of yourself, to be aware of what is happening and to help us spread these messages of strength, camaraderie and power to all your people,” he added.

“Third, prepare yourself because change is inevitable. Sooner than some think, you will all be able to express yourselves freely, and hold your heads high with pride for being Venezuelans. We will need you to move this country forward, and we will work to make Venezuela valuable. “A bright and good Venezuela is coming that will embrace us in one family, this is what is coming and we will do it together,” he concluded.