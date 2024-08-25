Maria Corina Machado calls for the streets on July 28

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado Juan Barreto – AFP

“The law kills the sentence!”Under this slogan, the opposition leader, Maria Corina MachadoIt is calling for a street demonstration next Wednesday, August 28, a month before the presidential election that the opposition attributes to diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, according to electoral records it received from witnesses and members of polling stations.

Through your account SThe opposition leader, who has confirmed her readiness to continue in the streets despite threats of arrest from various government spokesmen, issued a new call for Venezuelans to protest.

“The action kills the sentence! So, one month after our glorious victory, in which Edmundo González was elected president, We Venezuelans meet again in the streetH”, and expressed.

After calling for peaceful demonstrations, Maria Corina Machado called on citizens to come out again “as a family, with your children, your grandchildren and your record in your hands.”

Action kills the sentence! So, one month after our glorious victory, in which Edmundo González was elected president, we Venezuelans find ourselves in the streets again. August 28th this; As a family, with your children, with your grandchildren and your record in hand, … pic.twitter.com/dJJlYpCt5O – Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) August 24, 2024

Maria Corina Machado calls for peaceful demonstration

This, so that Venezuelans in the streets can believe it. «#ActaMataSentencia»a clear response to the ruling issued by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which validated the results issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE), granting Maduro re-election, without having been published in detail until now, as required by electoral laws.

The Venezuelan opposition, like the international community, rejected the Supreme Court’s ruling, which it assumed the functions of electoral authority, and the apparent lack of “independence and impartiality”, which was denounced by the United Nations (UN) Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela.

“Every day we have more strength and we go to the end”The opposition leader, who came on Sunday, highlighted in an interview with the American network Fox NewsHe urged the world to recognize González Urrutia as the elected president of Venezuela.