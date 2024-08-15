Marco Reus has a new team in the MLS after leaving Borussia Dortmund

08-15-2024



After leaving Borussia Dortmund On June 30, when his contract expired, Marco Reus He decided to make his final touches as a professional soccer player in the American Football League at the age of 35.

Through their social networks, Los Angeles Galaxy He announced the signing of the German midfielder for two years until December 2026. Rios It was booked using Specific allocation funds (TAM, as it is abbreviated in English). To obtain player rights Galaxy Send $400k General allocation funds (Gam) for Charlotte FCSplit between this season and next year. “Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of sport, including playing in two Champions League finals with Borussia Dortmund and a World Cup with the German national team,” said the club’s general manager. Will Koontzin a statement.

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of sport, including playing in two Champions League finals with Borussia Dortmund and a World Cup with the German national team," said the club's general manager. Will Koontzin a statement.

"Having two-time German Footballer of the Year Marco join the Galaxy after spending his entire career in Germany is a testament to the project we continue to build at the club. We look forward to Marco's contributions to the Galaxy as we enter the crucial final stretch of the 2024 MLS season and beyond," he added. Rios He spent the last 12 years in Borussia DortmundHe crowned his farewell by participating in the 2023-24 Champions League final, which he lost to real madrid In London. The three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year has scored 239 goals and provided 163 assists in 628 professional games. He has scored 15 goals in 48 appearances for the German national team, starring at Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.