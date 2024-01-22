January 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera receive an exclusive gift on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera receive an exclusive gift on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary

Lane Skeldon January 22, 2024 2 min read

It's been almost a year since then Nadia Ferreira And Mark Anthony They arrived at the altar amid strong controversy due to their age difference, and now the couple is about to celebrate their birthday First anniversary The gifts did not take long to arrive. Just like the one they recently received from an acquaintance Fine artistWho also dedicated one of his works to the son of the model and singer, who has a high value due to his uniqueness.

Wedding of Nadia Ferrera and Marc Anthony

On January 28, 2023 AD Paraguay model, 24, and the salsa singer, 55, said “I do” to each other at a ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. As guests they had such great businessmen and entertainment stars as Salma HayekEva Longoria, Chayan, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Maluma and Romeo Santos.

Read on:

Edwin Kaz celebrates his mother with El Recodo and Banda Carnival, this was a great party

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photo: IGnadiaferreira

The postcards shared on social networks and the speed with which the wedding took place sparked rumors of pregnancy, which was confirmed in February of the same year with a cute postcard in which Ferrera showed her “little belly”. Their eldest son, whose photos or name they did not reveal, was born in June as part of a Father's Day celebration.

A luxurious gift for newlyweds on their first wedding anniversary

Through social networks Nadia Ferreira Common details for Luxury gift Who received him with him Mark Anthony By the painter Romero Britto, with whom I developed a great friendship last year. It is a painting of a couple in the style of the Brazilian artist, full of colors, and its value is equivalent to a little more than 60 thousand Mexican pesos.

See also  Carmen Villalobos wears a sexy string thong walking on the beach to celebrate her birthday

“Happy anniversary to my dear friend Marc Anthony and his wonderful wife Nadia Ferreira. I had a wonderful time painting their portrait and having them visit the Prito Palace,” reads the video message that the painter shared on his Instagram account. The singer’s son also received a fluffy teddy bear specially made for him : “Our little one also received a gift from his uncle Romero Brito.”

The couple received a luxurious gift from visual artist Romero Britto. Photo: IGromerobritto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The former musical director of the Moncada group resides in the United States

January 22, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Daddy Yankee celebrates his wife Meredice's birthday and dispels breakup rumours

January 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Wendy Guevara moves by revealing how she spent her 'La Casa de los Famosos' award.

January 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Diego Vazquez reacts dissatisfied to Motagua's draw

January 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

A judge orders the release of eight soldiers linked to the Ayotzinapa case

January 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Donald Trump has announced that he will seal the border with Mexico and carry out the largest deportation in US history

January 22, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Rice cooker or air fryer: which uses more electricity?

January 22, 2024 Zera Pearson