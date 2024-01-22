Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera receive an exclusive gift on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary

It's been almost a year since then Nadia Ferreira And Mark Anthony They arrived at the altar amid strong controversy due to their age difference, and now the couple is about to celebrate their birthday First anniversary The gifts did not take long to arrive. Just like the one they recently received from an acquaintance Fine artistWho also dedicated one of his works to the son of the model and singer, who has a high value due to his uniqueness.

Wedding of Nadia Ferrera and Marc Anthony

On January 28, 2023 AD Paraguay model, 24, and the salsa singer, 55, said “I do” to each other at a ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. As guests they had such great businessmen and entertainment stars as Salma HayekEva Longoria, Chayan, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Maluma and Romeo Santos.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photo: IGnadiaferreira

The postcards shared on social networks and the speed with which the wedding took place sparked rumors of pregnancy, which was confirmed in February of the same year with a cute postcard in which Ferrera showed her “little belly”. Their eldest son, whose photos or name they did not reveal, was born in June as part of a Father's Day celebration.

A luxurious gift for newlyweds on their first wedding anniversary

Through social networks Nadia Ferreira Common details for Luxury gift Who received him with him Mark Anthony By the painter Romero Britto, with whom I developed a great friendship last year. It is a painting of a couple in the style of the Brazilian artist, full of colors, and its value is equivalent to a little more than 60 thousand Mexican pesos.

“Happy anniversary to my dear friend Marc Anthony and his wonderful wife Nadia Ferreira. I had a wonderful time painting their portrait and having them visit the Prito Palace,” reads the video message that the painter shared on his Instagram account. The singer’s son also received a fluffy teddy bear specially made for him : “Our little one also received a gift from his uncle Romero Brito.”