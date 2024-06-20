Many Walmart branches in the US will be closed next month and here’s why

Underperforming branches continue to be a problem for Walmart. After closing a total of 23 stores in the United States during 2023, the world’s largest department store chain continues its closures, confirming the closure of two more stores for next July.

by AS Diary

According to official company information, in January 2024, the company had a total of 10,500 branches worldwide, of which 4,622 branches belonged to the American Federation. However, in recent months, that number has dropped significantly to 4,609 locations in the US, resulting in 13 store closures so far in 2024.

New Walmart branch closing in July 2024: Full list and locations

The closures in July will directly impact residents of the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. The stores that will close on July 12 are those in Dunwoody and Marietta:

Georgia’s closure comes in addition to previous closures in California (5), Colorado (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1), and Wisconsin (1). In the Golden State, branch closures were recorded in San Diego, El Cajon, West Covina, Granite Bay and Fremont; While the shutdown in Ohio occurred in Columbus; Maryland in Townson, Colorado in Aurora, and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Why will the new branches be closed?

Like most previous cases, Georgia’s closure was the result of poor branch performance. This measure is expected to affect approximately 400 employees. According to various reports, they will continue to receive their regular salaries until September 20, after which they will be given the option of transferring to a nearby branch or, failing that, requesting compensation.