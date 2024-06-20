June 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Many Walmart branches in the US will be closed next month and here’s why

Many Walmart branches in the US will be closed next month and here’s why

Zera Pearson June 20, 2024 2 min read

Henry Romero – Reuters

Underperforming branches continue to be a problem for Walmart. After closing a total of 23 stores in the United States during 2023, the world’s largest department store chain continues its closures, confirming the closure of two more stores for next July.

by AS Diary

According to official company information, in January 2024, the company had a total of 10,500 branches worldwide, of which 4,622 branches belonged to the American Federation. However, in recent months, that number has dropped significantly to 4,609 locations in the US, resulting in 13 store closures so far in 2024.

New Walmart branch closing in July 2024: Full list and locations

The closures in July will directly impact residents of the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. The stores that will close on July 12 are those in Dunwoody and Marietta:

Georgia’s closure comes in addition to previous closures in California (5), Colorado (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1), and Wisconsin (1). In the Golden State, branch closures were recorded in San Diego, El Cajon, West Covina, Granite Bay and Fremont; While the shutdown in Ohio occurred in Columbus; Maryland in Townson, Colorado in Aurora, and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Why will the new branches be closed?

Like most previous cases, Georgia’s closure was the result of poor branch performance. This measure is expected to affect approximately 400 employees. According to various reports, they will continue to receive their regular salaries until September 20, after which they will be given the option of transferring to a nearby branch or, failing that, requesting compensation.

See also  Lockheed Martin showcases the capabilities of the SPY-7 radar that will equip new destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Controversy over a woman who raffled off a trip to eat hot dogs among her suitors: the ticket was 20,000 pounds

June 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Clarifying the position on the Vanderbilt Residences project justice

June 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Beware of “spoofing”: a new fraudulent practice that challenges banking security

June 19, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Many Walmart branches in the US will be closed next month and here’s why

June 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Aleska Génesis invites Clovis to “be happy” on her birthday

June 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
5 min read

Xuan Lan, wellness expert: “We have to get back to the rhythm we were in a few years ago, when there was time and commitment.”

June 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

He rejects the invitation to Copa America, leaving Panama 25

June 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis