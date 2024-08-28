Manny Machado Arrives at HOME 22 at San Diego Rally (+ Video)

Third star for the base player San Diego Padres, Manny MachadoA long home run was hit again during the second game of the series against St. Louis CardinalsToday, Tuesday, August 27th.

In the above game, the Dominican lined up in his usual position: fourth batter and third baseman. This time he faced the pitcher’s pitches, Miles Mikolaswho has a career average of .214/.267/.500 (AVG/OBP/SLG), with two extra-base hits (one home run and the same number of doubles), and three RBIs in 14 at-bats.

Manny Machado closes gap with his 22nd home run in MLB 2024

The result was favorable for St. Louis Cardinals (2×0) until the opening of the second half. In it, “defense minister” He took advantage of his first opportunity of the night and quickly unleashed his 22nd home run of the year. Miles Mikolas Show him nine pitches: four fastballs, two curveballs, a changeup, a sinker, and a slider.

After taking it to a full count (3-2), Manny Machado It fit snugly into the broken charge that remained high and stuck. The ball from the Dominican reached the farthest point in the middle of the field, enough to go over the fence. Bush Stadiumwhich worked on playing San Diego Padres (2×1).

According to measurements Statcastwooden board Manny MachadoIt traveled 397 feet and came out at nearly 108.5 mph. This helped improve his line with the wood to .273/.326/.789 (AVG/OBP/OPS), 78 RBIs, 65 runs scored and 131 hits.

San Diego Padres set home run record

Full Backboard for Manny Machado Not only was he another one of the 2024 harvest, he reached 160 years old while wearing the uniform. San Diego PadresIn this way, one falls Adrian Gonzalez (161) for second place, three points away from equaling the historic record held by Nate Colbert (163).

Meanwhile, California’s offense exploited the gap and scored three more points. Jackson Merrill (double 22), David Peralta (basic), Louis Camposano (basic), Mason McCoy (out of production) and Louis Arraiz (Simple), they were responsible for the reaction that allowed them to flip the scoreboard with a 4×2 board.

