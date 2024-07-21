“It’s sad that I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” the West Virginia senator said on CNN.

So far, nearly three dozen Democrats in Congress have said Biden should drop out of taking on Republican Donald Trump in November. Among that group, four Democratic senators — Peter Welch of Vermont, John Tester of Montana, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have expressed that desire.

“I’m concerned about the health and well-being of the president,” Manchin said ABC News. “I think the Democratic Party needs an open process to select a potential replacement for Biden on the ballot,” said the senator, who has not sought re-election since becoming an independent last May.

While Biden is self-isolating at his beach home in Delaware after being diagnosed with Covid-19, he has said he is ready to return to the campaign trail this week and face the “dark vision” Trump has laid out. Biden insists he can beat Trump in 2020 and has been meeting with family and advisers as he resists efforts to force him out of the race.

Manchin’s Proposal: Clearing the Way for Biden and “An Open Process to Choose a New Candidate”

But for Manchin, like other congressmen, Biden needs to clear the way for other Democrats and “he’s always wanted to be president, to unite the country, to reunite it, maybe. He spends all his time trying to solve the problems of Gaza and bring peace to Gaza and the Middle East.” They were able to devote their time to strengthening Ukraine’s capacity to then show the rest of the world the orderly transition of power from the world’s superpower.” See also Los Jetas frees two Honduran immigrants abducted in Mexico

The now-independent senator said the Democratic Party “needs an open process” to select a new nominee. Manchin said he is not trying to replace Vice President Kamala Harris. “It’s healthy competition,” the legislator said.

But the Democratic National Committee’s policy arm is moving forward with plans to hold a virtual vote by Aug. 7 to select a presidential nominee, ahead of the party’s convention later this month in Chicago.

