Manchester United are already analyzing four names to replace Ten Hag: Solskjaer, Graham Potter, Allegri and Terzic in their goal.

Manchester United are already analyzing four names to replace Ten Hag if the situation does not change its course. All types of CV.

Moments of intense tension at Manchester United, as the spotlight shines on the character of Erik Ten Hag. The defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford shows the flaws in a project that has not yet begun, and which undoubtedly has no margin for error in what lies ahead. It is said in the UK that the Red Devils are already analyzing four names to succeed the Dutch coach.

Two pieces of information are combined. The first one passes Sky and The Athleticas he was warned that the INEOS board was starting to lose patience with a team that would not start in the Premier League like the Europa League. On the other side of the board, plots are opened through gates such as: The Sun or Manchester Evening News. The Ten Hag must move forward to avoid turning 180 degrees. They look like Gunnar Solskjaer, Graham Potter, Maximiano Allegri and Edin Terzic.

“I’m not thinking about being fired at all. We’ve all made the decision to stay together…the owner, the coaching staff, the players, and me. We’re making the decision based on a clear review of what we need to do. We knew it would take some time.”We On the same page together” Reflections from Ten Hag himself, who yesterday after 0-3 did not deny the crisis in his team’s performance.

When we look at the names mentioned, we have to review some issues. Solskjaer hasn’t trained since leaving Manchester, so Ten Hag comes in. Regarding the former ChelseaPotter has also been linked to the English side as he is seen as a Plan B should Pep Guardiola not take over the ship in the summer of 2025. Allegri is also free after leaving Juventus and the same scenario is repeated with Terzic without a team after reaching the Champions League final with Dortmund.

Ten Hag, with less and less credit at Manchester United: IMAGO

More names? Well, at the moment, the name that does not appear is from Thomas Tuchel who, after the arrival of INEOS in the spring, has been one of the strongest titles on the Vol.. But be careful, because he has also been positioned as a potential future for the English team, and the former Bayern Munich player made it clear in June that he needed a year off after a turbulent spell in Bavaria. Manchester United awaits a series of days where it will be necessary to find out whether Ten Hag will keep his job or not.

Ten Hag’s numbers at Manchester United

After a more than glorious time at Ajax, Erik Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 looking for a step forward. 123 games, 69 wins, 20 draws, 34 losses, 210 goals, 158 goals and an FA Cup title with the Carabao, make up the Dutchman’s time at a club that now has his sights on him.

Why did Ten Hag keep his position in the summer?

To win the FA Cup against Manchester City at Wembley. This is the only reason the media loves him The athlete Find out how, after the worst season of the post-Ferguson era, Ten Hag remained at the helm of the Giants in more than a few hours: “We will recover. There is always a new day and we will learn from it. My players have a strong character and we will recover. We have to learn from this quickly.”