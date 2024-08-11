August 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mahoney Vidente’s latest predictions about Nicolas Maduro and his continuation in power

Mahoney Vidente’s latest predictions about Nicolas Maduro and his continuation in power

Phyllis Ward August 11, 2024 2 min read


Mahoney Videnti
image:
Social media capture: Mhoni Vidente/ EFE

Mahoney Vedanti has gained a significant position in the world of fortune telling and astrology due to his accurate predictions in the world of entertainment and politics.

by the time

On July 28, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the re-election of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela. Since then, many citizens have spoken out and claimed that this was an “electoral fraud.”

Results announced on national television showed Maduro winning 51.2% of the vote, compared to 44.2% for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

What did Mahoney Videnti say?

The fortune teller Mahoney Vidente spoke about the situation in Venezuela. Through her social networks, the futurist predicted the future of Nicolas Maduro as president.

She even judged the president and revealed the exact date when, in her opinion, his term would end and “the people would be liberated.” The fortune teller also expressed regret for the situation and said: “Nicolas Maduro is a dictator who committed electoral fraud.”

Among his predictions, he said firmly that he knew exactly when the president would “fall” and leave.

Mahoney Vidente looked into Maduro’s future and the messages revealed to him: “It is expected that on August 13 or 21, dictator Nicolás Maduro will leave this country completely.”

To continue reading, click here.

See also  The tale of the Mexican who spins across Qatar 2022 with the horn of "the old iron they sell".

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”
2 min read

Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”

August 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
South Sea Tensions: Philippines Condemns Dangerous Chinese Combat Patrols in Disputed Waters
3 min read

South Sea Tensions: Philippines Condemns Dangerous Chinese Combat Patrols in Disputed Waters

August 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Diosdado Cabello threatens former Chavista mayor who made a calculation that questioned the results issued by the National Electoral Council
2 min read

Diosdado Cabello threatens former Chavista mayor who made a calculation that questioned the results issued by the National Electoral Council

August 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says
2 min read

Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says

August 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”
2 min read

Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”

August 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming
3 min read

The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming

August 12, 2024 Winston Hale
Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics
2 min read

Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics

August 12, 2024 Lane Skeldon