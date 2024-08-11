



Venezuela elects a president, get all the information about the elections by subscribing now

Mahoney Vedanti has gained a significant position in the world of fortune telling and astrology due to his accurate predictions in the world of entertainment and politics.

by the time

On July 28, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the re-election of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela. Since then, many citizens have spoken out and claimed that this was an “electoral fraud.”

Results announced on national television showed Maduro winning 51.2% of the vote, compared to 44.2% for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

What did Mahoney Videnti say?

The fortune teller Mahoney Vidente spoke about the situation in Venezuela. Through her social networks, the futurist predicted the future of Nicolas Maduro as president.

She even judged the president and revealed the exact date when, in her opinion, his term would end and “the people would be liberated.” The fortune teller also expressed regret for the situation and said: “Nicolas Maduro is a dictator who committed electoral fraud.”

Among his predictions, he said firmly that he knew exactly when the president would “fall” and leave.

Mahoney Vidente looked into Maduro’s future and the messages revealed to him: “It is expected that on August 13 or 21, dictator Nicolás Maduro will leave this country completely.”

To continue reading, click here.