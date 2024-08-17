August 17, 2024

Maduro’s Reaction to Rain of International Criticism (Video)

August 17, 2024


Nicolás Maduro. Photo via threads/@presidentialve

In the wake of growing international criticism against his re-election as president, Nicolás Maduro, This Friday, August 16, he threatened not to allow “any foreign intervention” in Venezuela.

By Lapatilla.com

“We don’t want all countries to have our system. We and I want other countries to have the same model as Venezuela, and imagine that we would be involved in the internal affairs of other countries.” He said during a meeting with his superiors in Miraflores.

Likewise, we are preparing a team of election observers for the November 5th election in the United States, and we have a team of Venezuelan experts who are going to study the November 5th election schedule by schedule. Ah, but if Maduro says so, Maduro is crazy. So they want us to accept foreign intervention,” he said.

“We have a beautiful system, but beautiful, we have to protect, who does not protect what they have, listen,” he shouted.

