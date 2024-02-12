Maduro's dictatorship increases tension in Essequibo: he has threatened to resort to the army if the oil company Exxon drills wells

ExxonMobil announced plans to open two new wells in Guyana's Esquipa (EFE/Larry W. Smith)



The Venezuelan dictatorship warned on Sunday that it may resort to the armed forces if oil company ExxonMobil goes ahead with plans to drill two oil wells in Venezuelan waters. Guyana EsquipaA disputed area between Venezuela and Guyana.

You may be interested in: Tension over Essequibo: Nicolas Maduro's regime has deployed new troops near the border with Guyana

Caracas refers to “scandal” Statements of the head of the American Oil Company branch in Guyana, Alistair RoutledgeHe pointed to the opening of two new wells.

Venezuela condemns A “A malicious campaign prepared and financed by the ‘oil company’ against the constitutional obligation of the Venezuelan State to establish a comprehensive policy in the land, island and maritime border areas, in order to preserve, through the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, its territorial integrity, national sovereignty and defense of the homeland.”refers to a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Venezuelan regime.

You may be interested in: The European Union called on Maduro to respect the Barbados Agreement: “They cannot choose their opponents.”

Rutledge, “In addition to displacing Guyana’s sovereignty, he dared to issue threatening judgments, rejoicing in the presence of military powers in an uncharted sea, where he acquired illegal oil concessions, some of which lie in an indisputable maritime zone.” Venezuelan,” he says.

Ships carrying supplies for an offshore oil platform operated by ExxonMobil at the Guyana Shore Peace Company jetty on the Demerara River, south of Georgetown, Guyana (Reuters/Luke Cohen)

Guyana and Exxon with this position “contrary to the fundamental principles of international law and constitute aggression that seeks to destabilize the region.”In violation of recent agreements reached in Argyle and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

You may be interested in: Guyana plans to restructure its defense force as the dispute with Venezuela over Essequibo continues

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reserves the right to take diplomatic measures, all those provided for in international law, to enforce the rights that assist it, and urges the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to fulfill its obligations, especially those set forth in the Geneva Agreement of 1966. It warned the Maduro dictatorship that “the only valid instrument between “The two parties to find a solution to the regional dispute between the two countries.”

in “.

“FANB is conducting a non-hostile presence in Essequibo Region to advance this sovereign goal. Nothing will stop us!”Padrino expressed this on the social network, a day after Guyana's Foreign Minister, Hugh Todd, condemned Venezuela's military deployment near its border.

The Guyanese official said on Saturday that “there are some existing contradictions” about what Venezuela is doing “on the international front in terms of diplomacy and what they are doing at home in terms of their military situation.”

Guyana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, speaks during a press conference (EFE/Andre Borges)



For his part, the President of Guyana said: Irfan AliHe called for a regional future based on “good neighbourliness, regional integration and respect for sovereignty” in a speech to the annual Guyana Armed Forces Officers’ Conference.

Thus, Ali defended the diplomatic path to resolving disputes peacefully, especially the path of the International Court of Justice.

Specifically this weekend the chief deputy's White House National Security AdvisorJonathan Viner, to enhance bilateral cooperation, Guyanese public television, NCN, reported. Accompanying Viner is the Western Hemisphere Director of the North American State Department, Juan Gonzalez.

In recent months, a number of senior US officials visited Guyana in an apparent gesture of support for Venezuela's territorial claims.

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo River goes back nearly two centuries, although it was five years ago, with the discovery of important oil deposits under its waters, when the conflict was revived.

There is a dispute between the two countries over an area of ​​159,000 square kilometers west of the Essequibo River.an area rich in oil, minerals and biodiversity that often appears on Venezuelan maps as its own territory and makes up two-thirds of Guyana's total surface area.

(With information from EP and EFE)