In elections without credibility, Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship retained all Nicaraguan mayors

Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega, leaders of the dictatorship in Nicaragua

conservative Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) won the Fake municipal elections in Nicaragua held on Sunday in 153 mayor positions That has been in dispute, according to results released by the Supreme Election Board this Monday.

With a total of 2,028,035 valid votes, 54.9% of the 3,692,733 Nicaraguans invited to vote, the FSLN, which controls all state powers, as well as the army and national police, became the absolute ruler Nicaragua, has gone from managing 141 municipalities to 153 incumbent positions, according to CSE’s second cutoff of results.

For the first time since 1990, A political party will run all the mayors from Nicaragua. This only confirms invalid election credibility In a country that won the last presidential election Daniel Ortega With their main opponents in prison or in exile.

We have successfully completed civilian and sovereign training. The will of the citizens was expressed in the polls in a transparent, democratic and peaceful manner,” the Chairman of the Eighth Supreme Council affirmed, Brenda Roach. The United States and other countries in the international community had already warned that the elections were a farce.

In her second report, the official specified that they have so far examined 7,862 vote-receiving boards (JRVs), out of a total of 7,931 distributed throughout Nicaragua, ie 99.13%, and that only 69 (0.87%) are pending in three municipalities.

Very few people came out to vote (UnidadNic)

Of the 2,028,035 valid votes, 1,494,698 correspond to the coalition that led FSLNwith a share of 73.7%, which broadly leads the 15 provincial and territorial capitals (provinces) in this Central American country, including Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.

According to the results, municipalities such as Camuaba (central), Ciudad Antigua (north), Santo Domingo (central) and El Tortuguero (Caribbean), among others were under the administration of opposition parties, He will go to command the FSLN Starting next January.

In addition to the FSLN, the Constitutional Liberal Party (PLC), Alliance for the Republic (APRE), the Independent Liberal Party (PLI Alliance) and Yapti Tasba Masraka Nanih Asla Takanka (Yatama) participated in the elections.

The legislature received 12.64% of the vote, followed by ALN with 4.6%, PLI with 4.16%, APRE with 3.94%, and Yatama with 0.96%.

In this process and for the second consecutive election, the authorities have maintained Three opposition political parties banned from participating which was banned last year, and its main leaders have been imprisoned.

The excluded opposition described the participating opposition parties as “collaborators” with the FSLN, which before the elections called on Nicaraguans to abstain from voting, in what it described as an “electoral farce”.

Small Movement at Polling Stations (UnidadNic)

According to the Political Events Monitor Opening the pollsmade up of a multidisciplinary team and volunteers, in Sunday’s election there was a 17.33% share and 82.67% abstainedbased on a study conducted in 366 out of 3,106 enabled polling stations, with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 5%.

But the electoral authority set the participation rate in local elections at 57.1% and abstention at 42.9%.

The Central Elections Board, controlled by the ruling party, dismissed 785,601 voters in one year without giving reasons.

In the general elections of November 7, 2021, in which the Sandinistas were re-elected Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo As president and vice president, respectively, with her main rivals in prison, the electoral authority summoned 4,478,334 Nicaraguans (out of 6.6 million people) to vote.

Now, for the current municipal elections, they have called 3,692,733 voters, an amount even lower than the previous local elections of 2017, when they registered 3,894,104, that is, instead of rising in five years, it has been reduced by 201,371 voters . According to the official numbers.

In the general elections held exactly a year ago, in which Ortega, a former fighter in power since 2007, was re-elected, open polls calculated the abstention level at 81.5%, but the European Central Council set it at 34.74%.

(With information from EFE)

Read on: