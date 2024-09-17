Maduro has called the detained Spaniards “terrorists” and says they belong to the CNI: “They come here to plant bombs and kill people.”

Nicolás Maduro. (EFE/Zurimar Campos/Miraflores Press)



Nicolás Maduro He called them “terrorists”. JOSE MARIA PAZOVA VALDOVINOS And Andrés Martínez AdasmeThe Spaniards are being held because of their alleged links to the Venezuelan opposition, who accused him of preparing a plot to assassinate him and assured them they were “secret” agents of the National Intelligence Center (CNI).

Maduro said that these “terrorists”, who were tourists according to their relatives, “threw bombs during their freedom”. He intervened.

Likewise, he asserted that “those caught are guilty and confessed” and that the “evidence” shown “is not even ten percent of the entire evidence already in the hands of the courts” and “includes peaceful tourists”. “Many” European nationalities “come to kill with bombs.”

Maduro has vowed that the “dominant media of the Spanish right” has tried to “scapegoat murderers, terrorists, criminals”. “Now it turns out that they are good people, tourists and people who have been captured and disappeared by the Venezuelan dictatorship,” he said.

He further stated that “their family members or friends or the CNI and the Spanish government are not going to come out and say they are agents and that they should be handed over. In addition to Pazova and Martinez, three Americans were detained, one of them a marine and a Czech citizen, and 400 American guns were seized.

On his part, the Home Minister of the regime, Diostato hairThe CNI is attached to the Ministry of Defense, but has pointed out that it is “a completely autonomous agency of the Spanish government”, “it is dependent on the CIA” and carries out “operations in accordance with instructions worldwide”. Washington.

Pedro Sánchez receives Edmundo González at Monclo, hours after being recognized as Venezuela’s president by Congress.

Capello took the opportunity to criticize the defense minister, pointing out that “important weapons have been seized”. Margaret RoblesIt recently referred to Maduro’s government as a “dictatorship,” sparking the latest diplomatic crisis. “Robles attacked Venezuela, the baptism of a book that had nothing to do with it, and decided to turn against Venezuela. “She knows what she has,” he said.

Following the arrest of the Basque nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation has requested “official and verified” information from Caracas and “clarification of the charges” against them. The Spanish government denied that the two belonged to the Spanish intelligence services and explained that the embassy had sent a verbal note to the Venezuelan government “requesting access to the detainees”.

Relatives of those arrested, who are natives of Bilbao, reported their disappearance to Erdzinza on September 9. As confirmed by the Basque Department of Security, the relatives were alerted to the situation created by the Basque police, who were able to confirm that the two were detained in Venezuela, on holiday, which the families were informed of.

(Report produced by Europa Press)