Madrid eases requirements for hiring doctors from Venezuela and Cuba

The Madrid College of Physicians has removed a requirement for professionals from Cuba and Venezuela to work in that Spanish region, Which needs staff in the public health system.

The college’s official president, Manuel Martinez Celes, confirmed to Efe on Friday Remove the certificate of non-disqualificationDue to the difficulty of many of these professionals in achieving it.

He commented that the alternative is a certificate of no criminal record and an affidavit, which is a temporary measure for nine months, while the Madrid School works to standardize standards across Spain.

Martínez Celes recently met in the Spanish capital with representatives of the Cuban Doctors Association, including its president, Guillermo Ponce.

The impossibility of obtaining a certificate of non-disqualification, which is not issued by countries such as Cuba, complicates the ability of these doctors to register in Spain, which prompted the professional association to allow them to register in Madrid with their approved certificate without having to do so. To that other degree.

The World Health Organization, among other organizations and entities, has warned of Lack of health personnel For various reasons in European countries such as Spain, where some regional governments, which manage public health, have resorted to exceptional measures such as appointing doctors without waiting for them to complete the process of practicing in the public system.







