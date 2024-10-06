Lyon vs. America (1-1). Objectives| First half

Mexico City / 05.10.2024 23:21:53

Eagles America They achieved a painful 1-1 draw with their host Lyon Club In this way they were able to return to the playing centers. Stephen Mendoza and Rodrigo Aguirre They were responsible for adding to the scoreboard in Baguio.

The first 45 minutes of the confrontation in Nou Camp They were distinguished by their fierce physical play. Proof of this is the five players who were booked at half-time in a fast-paced classic match. Steven MendozaGonder Cadiz, Andres Guardado, Jonathan dos Santos and Miguel Vazquez received yellow cards.

They surprised the two-time champion as he responded

In the 45’+2′ minute, the Colombian striker Steven Mendoza Taking advantage of a wonderful pass from the captain Andres Guardado To quickly beat Chicot Calderon then Luis Ángel Malagón scored to make it 1-0.



lion vs. America was marked by mistakes (Imago7)

Despite the continuous attempts throughout the match before AmericaThe two-time defending champion was unable to equalize until the 78th minute of the Uruguayan striker. Rodrigo Aguirrewas responsible for matching the score with a real fantastic goal.

The Uruguayan striker broke the defensive mark during the Spanish corner kick Alvaro Fidalgo To surprise Alfonso Blancowho, although he managed to touch the ball, could not do much in the face of Azulcrema’s powerful shot.

Golden dot

With a draw against La Fiera Club America He justifies himself a little after the painful defeat in the Clasico Capitalino against Pumas and reaches positions classification Apertura 2024, with 14 points, is in tenth place.

For their part, those he leads said Eduardo Berizzo They have already played their third match without losing after a poor start to the tournament and now sit in thirteenth place with nine points.

