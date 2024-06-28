Lyon is already at the Royal Academy of Sciences

Friday, June 28, 2024 at 08:24



León is already within the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences in Spain. In an emotional event held on the afternoon of Thursday, June 27, Physics Professor Miguel Angel Fernandez Sanjuan officially joined the Foundation as a full Academician.

He did so surrounded by his colleagues and comrades, expressing his “profound satisfaction and gratitude” to the Royal Academy. “It is an honor and a privilege to be part of this prestigious institution of academic excellence which, over the past two centuries, since its founding, has welcomed an outstanding representation of Spanish science,” the Greek began his speech.

At the same time, he stressed that he assumes “with great responsibility the obligation to serve the institution” and dedicated a few words to the academics Juan María Marcaide Osoro, Miguel Angel Alario y Franco and Manuel Aguilar Benítez de Lugo, who were the ones who proposed his admission to the Royal Academy as a full member, to occupy the new Order number 60 in the Physical and Chemical Sciences Section.

Collaboration with researchers from 25 countries



“From the moment I was elected as a Corresponding Academician in 2015, I felt a desire to cooperate within my capabilities with the Academy’s various initiatives and to respond to the services entrusted to me by the institution. Various opportunities for cooperation have arisen in areas such as communication and dissemination of science, in addition to actively participating in various committees, including the International Relations Committee and the Organizing Committee of the Annual General Conference, which is an important event for our academy,” he said at the beginning of his intervention, recalling the professors and colleagues who accompanied him during these years of his work. , including more than 130 researchers from 25 nationalities.

In addition to thanking his wife Céline and his daughters Alicia and Monica, the academic stressed that his entry into the Royal Academy represents “an important event in my professional career, and I feel grateful for the opportunity to be able to contribute to achieving the goals and responsibilities.” for this academy.

A message of hope and a “prosperous and promising” future.



Thus began his presentation entitled “Nonlinear Dynamics, Chaos, and Complexity: Interdisciplinarity in Science,” a study of chaos theory and the butterfly effect that has marked the Leonian’s career. The talk concluded with a message of optimism and hope because “despite the difficulties and obstacles, precisely because of the nature and youth of the discipline I have discussed, I see a very prosperous and promising future. There is still much work to be done, many goals, challenges and challenges to be met, as well as new opportunities to advance knowledge.”

Fernandez Sanjuan is now a full member of the Royal Academy of Sciences of Spain in a year of particular significance because starting in September, for the first time in its centenary history, a woman will be president of the academy.

